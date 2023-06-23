Eid Al Adha break in UAE: Dubai Summer Surprises to begin on June 29; get up to 75% off, win prizes

There are cash giveaways as well, where participants can win Dh500,000

By Web Desk Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 7:25 PM

Dubai's annual, season-long retail and entertainment event, Dubai Summer Surprises will begin on June 29.

This festive season, DSS will have extra special offers and cash prizes just for the Eid holiday, with promotions running from 29 June to 9 July in shops and shopping malls.

The promotion will be running till July 9.

Here are the offers - category-wise:

Fashion

River Island, Forever 21, Delalat Trading, Cotton On, Cotton On Body and Cotton on Kids all have deals of 25 to 75 per cent off.

H&M and Primo Emporio are offering from 30 to up to 70 per cent off. Canali is making a splash with 30 to 50 per cent off, D’s Damat and Damat Tween have 35 to 50 per cent off, and Alessandro Dell Acqua, Aizone, V Concept, B1, Balmain, Pierre Cardin, Louis Feraud, Ferre, Gianfranco Ferre, Ferre Milano and Aspesi each offer 70 to 75 per cent off.

And it doesn’t stop there – Bossini in Dubai Mall has 50 per cent off selected items, & Other Stories has buy-one-get-one-free on beauty items, as well as 30 to 70 per cent off other select items, while Giordano has a range of offers, including deals of up to 70 per cent, and fantastic free gifts too.

Collection of Style (COS) and Brooks Brothers have two-day limited offers only on 29 and 30 June. At COS, earn 1,250 points for every AED 900 spent, while Brooks Brothers offer crazy deals on shirts and polos, perfect for the discerning gentleman.

Those looking for sports clothing and sneakers will find 50 per cent off selected items at Foot Locker, while Cosmos Sports has 25 to 75 per cent off. Until 4 July, you can find 30 to 75 per cent off at Sun and Sand Factory Outlet and at Stadium.

Footwear, optical and accessories

Need new shoes for your outfit? Clarks is offering Dh100 cashback on purchases, while United Nude, Chic Shoes, Gina, and Global Feet boast offers ranging from 25 to 75 per cent. And don’t forget to make a statement with a stylish watch from Time House, where you can save between 25 and 75 per cent.

For the perfect spectacles or sunglasses, Occhiali Vision International, Occhiali Optics, Yateem Optician, Yateem Optics and Sun Eye Optical have deals from 30 to 50 per cent off, with Dubai Optical and Opti Vision offering 25 to 70 per cent off. Head to Vision Express or Solaris from 29 June to 2 July for free gifts when buying multiple pairs, as well as Aura member offers.

Jewellery

Eid Al Adha is the perfect time to invest in jewellery, with the Glittering City of Gold promotion running throughout DSS.

Explore the vast array of diamond and pearl pieces at Dubai Jewellery Group’s 150 outlets, with price reductions of up to 75 per cent. Get 50 per cent off on gold pieces too, and be sure to check out the exclusive Eid collection, featuring a complimentary gold coin. As an added bonus, for every Dh1,000 spent, you can take part in the raffle, with up to Dh100,000 in prizes to be won

Perfumes and Cosmetics

Stimulate the senses with exceptional offers from Oud Elite, Al Hajis, Al Mukhalat Perfume, Oriental Oud, Bareqa, Rashid bin Khalaf, Bath & Body Works, Izil, NYX, and many more. From deals offering from 25 to 75 per cent off, to irresistible buy-one-get-one-free offers, it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to fragrances, cosmetics, and skincare products.

Home furnishings and electronics

Transform your living space this Eid Al Adha weekend, with exciting offers on home furnishings and electronics. Discover buy-two-get-one-free deals at Pottery Barn, or explore offers of 25 up to 70 per cent off at Koala Living, Leviera Interiors Furniture, Bloomr, and The Red Carpet. Upgrade your home tech at the same time, with 25 to 35 per cent off at Eros and Huawei, and up to 75 per cent off at Harman House. Go on, buy that big TV!

Department stores

Uncover an array of exciting offers at Debenhams, including buy-one-get-one-free deals, special prices on select clothing, and other deals and discounts for different price points. And make your shopping spree truly rewarding at the Aura Online Rewards, where you can multiply your points up to 10 times when purchasing Alshaya fashion brands, and redeem points for exclusive items.

Specialty stores

Packing for a sumptuous Eid break? Luggage specialist Sharief Stores has 25 to 50 per cent off, while Typo has pens, accessories and backpacks, with savings of 25 to 75 per cent. Tote bags, accessories and travel mist can be yours free with a selected fragrance purchase at Victoria’s Secret and Pink by Victoria’s Secret, and both stores are offering 50 to 60 per cent off until 5 July, with a free beauty gift until 8 July when redeeming 2,500 Aura points.

F&B

Recharge and refuel with tasty deals at Pinkberry, Shake Shack, P.F. Chang’s, Le Pain Quotidien, and Starbucks. Earn double and triple Aura points, enjoy bonus points on selected items, and discover enticing buy-two-get-one-free offers.

Cash giveaways

Win big this Eid Al Adha! Just spend AED 10 on the Idealz app or Idealz.com website for a chance to win AED 500,000. Additionally, participate in the Eid Al Adha raffle by spending AED 200 at any participating mall – a digital raffle ticket will be sent to you for a chance to win up to AED 200,000, with 22 winners in total, and draws taking place on 28, 29, and 30 June.

Bonus Skywards miles

Take advantage of exclusive rewards when using your Visa credit or debit card linked to the Skywards Everyday app from 28 June to 5 July. This is your chance to earn more Emirates Skywards points at participating partners, ranging from shopping and dining to beauty and wellness. Get one step closer to the destination to your dreams with five miles for every Dh3 spent, or five miles for each Dh5 spent on groceries and pharmacy products.

Get ready for the ultimate summer extravaganza filled with incredible surprises, unmissable retail offers, diverse culinary delights and endless entertainment this Dubai Summer Surprises, running from June 29 to September 3.

