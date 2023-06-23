UAE: Discounts of up to 80% at Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair

Entry fee is Dhs5 and children below 12 can enter for free

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 5:02 PM

The 10-day Eid Al Adha Mega Sales Fair 2023 opened on Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah, with best deals and discounts of up to 80 per cent on some well-known brands.

Running until July 2, the event is showcasing the widest range of perfumes, abayas, fashion accessories, cosmetics, gift items, and electronic goods from top brands and retail chains such as, Baby Shop, Brand Bazaar, Bellissimmo, LC Waikiki, Splash, Brands For Less, Cotton Home, Oms, Homestyle, Hadi, Dea Home, Four Season, Glass Lock, Clayton, Leifheit, The New Store, Braun, Happy Mom, Hoover, Komax, V Perfumes, Crayola, Vtech, Puma, Skechers, among others.

“Being a comprehensive electronics and fashion sale, the event will no doubt be among the top destinations in the country and region to celebrate Eid,” said Saif Mohamed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Jacob Varghese, from Liz Exhibitions, organisers of the shopping fair, added: “This is the third edition of Eid Al Adha Fair and we are happy to note that the event has become an essential part of Eid celebrations in the country.”

The Eid Al Adha Fair is open from 11am to 11pm at Expo Centre Sharjah. Entry fee is Dhs5 and children below 12 can enter for free. Parking is free at the event.

ALSO READ: