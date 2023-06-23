Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Over 3,000 workers, staff to keep city clean this long weekend

A special team has been tasked to maintain the cleanliness of the emirate's beaches and water canals

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 23 Jun 2023, 7:48 PM

More than 3,000 cleaners and supervisors shall be deployed across Dubai to keep the city spic and span throughout the Eid Al Adha holidays, it was announced on Friday as the Dubai Municipality (DM) unveiled its preparations for the long weekend.

A total of 747 machines and vehicles have been prepared to carry out routine field programmes and attend to emergencies around the clock while conducting inspections on public hygiene facilities, the civic body said.

“All of DM's field crews have been placed on alert to preserve the cleanliness of streets, public spaces, neighbourhoods, and beaches," said engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, acting director of Waste Operations Department at the municipality.

The DM has prepared operational plans required for all emergency cases to ensure rapid response in case of untoward incidents, he added.

Forty-five extra trash bins have been distributed across the most populated areas as part of waste management. Some 2,320 of the DM's cleaners and 426 workers from the private sector — under the supervision of 250 supervisors — will be covering every corner of the emirate.

"In order to complete tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible during the first days of Eid Al Adha, the teams will work in four shifts, taking into consideration the banned working hours from 12.30pm to 3pm. Furthermore, they will monitor the work of private sector firms that have contracts with the municipality and are experts in cleaning, transporting, sorting, and recycling waste, moving abandoned vehicles, and cleaning public hygiene facilities," Safar added.

Beach cleaning team

During the Eid vacation, the DM has assigned a special team to keep an eye on the beaches and water canals’ cleanliness across the emirate.

This team will clean 13km of water channels and more than 19km of public beaches with the help of 97 cleaners, 14 field supervisors working three shifts, and 15 vehicles. Additionally, the municipality assigned a team of 52 cleaners and eight supervisors to work three shifts per day to clean 2,400km of main roads. Likewise, it has completed cleaning all the 10 prayer areas in the emirate for Eid.

ALSO READ: