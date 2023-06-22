Field tours, inspection and monitoring campaign: How Dubai Municipality is ensuring food safety this Eid Al Adha

Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year
The Dubai Municipality has arranged its supervisory and inspection teams to conduct field tours of various restaurants, hotels, markets, food establishments, and retail stores to ensure the safety of food and consumer products during the Eid Al-Adha holiday in Dubai.
The campaign aims to guarantee activities and events comply with the Emirate's safety and health regulations and food safety standards and legislation to protect the community's safety and health.
The authority has planned several campaigns and inspection and monitoring tours focusing on markets, roasteries and pastry shops, butcheries and food warehouses, hotels, hypermarkets, and supermarkets during the preparation for Eid Al-Adha.
These activities align with Dubai Municipality’s commitment to offering top-notch services and all the components required to ensure the well-being and quality of life for the residents of Dubai by setting up a sustainable, healthy, and safe system for food and consumer products.
The Municipality affirmed that it would continue the monitoring and inspection tours in the food sector during Eid Al Adha to ensure that all residents have access to the necessary elements and circumstances for health, safety, and food security.
The control measures taken by Dubai Municipality include stepping up visits and inspections of establishments that prepare, produce, and manufacture Arabic sweets, chocolates, and bakery items to ensure their quality during preparation, storage, display, and transportation in a safe, healthy, and sound manner that protects consumers’ health. Additionally, they consider the thermal preservation of high-risk foods like meat and grills, starting with the time of purchase.
Dubai Municipality also highlighted that the residents could contact its call centre on 800900, around the clock, with any observations or complaints about restaurants or to learn more about the various health regulations pertaining to food safety and other health and safety aspects.
ALSO READ:
Iceland is the most gender-equal country in the world for the 14th consecutive year
The strategic cooperation aims to maximise on the emirate’s unique genomics programme and translate scientific advancements into tangible patient benefits
The COP28 President-Designate also met young social entrepreneurs from M-KOPA — one of the past winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize
He is the 14th Lebanese national to have hit the grand prize since the start of the promotion in 1999
The scheme has eliminated several criteria and conditions from the previous system, including the need for attesting previous degrees and a minimum physical presence requirement
It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon inmates during significant Islamic occasions
'This is very special for me because I never got to meet my father as he died before I was born; it is very important for me that my children get to see me as they grow up'
Dubai-based expat has no intentions to leave his profession as a carver just yet because it is this employment that has enabled him to turn his life around