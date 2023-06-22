Cars, iPhones up for grabs: Dubai workers to win over Dh3 million worth of gifts this Eid Al Adha

3-day festive event will also include entertainment programmes featuring folklore and cultural performances

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 22 Jun 2023, 2:10 PM

Three lucky workers in Dubai will be proud owners of cars this Eid Al Adha. That’s not all; over a thousand lucky workers will win Apple iPhones. The Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai announced a heartwarming initiative known as ‘Saada’, meaning happiness, under the theme- ‘Let’s celebrate Eid together.’

In this welfare initiative, gifts over Dh3 million can be won by the workers in the emirate. The Saada initiative is set to take place at workers' accommodations in Jebel Ali, Al Quoz, and Muhaisnah and targets labourers throughout Dubai.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said that every worker in the city will be given a coupon card to participate. “We will assist them in filling in their details on the coupon card. This coupon will be collected in a huge draw box, and the draw will take place on the day of Eid in three labour sites,” said Suroor.

“The draw will be conducted for three days, and on the third day, the draw for the car will be held,” added Suroor. Officials have urged workers from every field to register and take part in the draw.

It is not just the gift that is part of the initiative. The three-day Eid Al Adha extravaganza will also include entertainment programmes featuring folklore and cultural performances to encourage workers to gather at these sites.

Officials at the event also said that these heroes would be treated to a scrumptious lunch on Eid Al Adha. The initiative will receive financial and logistical support from Dubai Charity Association and Beit Al Khair Society.

This initiative got the backing from various entities and partners, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai's Department of Economic Development (DED), the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, and Dubai Municipality.

Abdullah Lashkari Muhammed, secretary general of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, said that the Saada initiative aims to recognize the relentless efforts made by workers. "This initiative is a token of appreciation for our workers for making our country and cities look beautiful," said Muhammed highlighting that hundreds and thousands of labours will be participating.

"Coming to the UAE leaving behind their families back home, they are the most hard-working part of our community, and it is our duty to bring them joy and happiness. We have and will be with them in any circumstances," added Muhammed.

