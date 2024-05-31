UAE: E11 road to be partially closed for 2 days in Abu Dhabi

Most of the illegal websites were blocked during Ramadan, when there was more demand for multimedia content
A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting Friday (May 31), according to AD Mobility.
The closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 12 pm on Sunday, June 2.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Two left lanes towards Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.
Check the map below:
The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.
They also announced on X the activation of new traffic signals on Al Burouq Street in Madinat Al Riyadh will be operational on Saturday (June 1).
ALSO READ:
Most of the illegal websites were blocked during Ramadan, when there was more demand for multimedia content
The public has been advised to keep a safe distance from the training area
The country is the largest bilateral humanitarian aid donor to Gaza but its relief efforts cannot compensate for the lack of access through border crossings, says top official
WHO report says new types of e-cigarettes resemble toys or use cartoon characters to appeal to kids
Parents urged to have open conversations with children about these inappropriate cards and why they must not pick them up
Through a new sonic identity, Galadari envisions creating inspiring brand tracks for their corporate films, infusing them with grandeur and an epic feel, while still reflecting the warm personality of the brand
The mall will be launching a new app next month with a unique feature to track your way back to your car in the parking lot
Survey reveals positive work culture, compensation, and career progression are other key elements