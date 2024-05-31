UAE: E11 road to be partially closed for 2 days in Abu Dhabi

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 12:58 PM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 1:15 PM

A major road in Abu Dhabi is set to be partially closed for a couple of days starting Friday (May 31), according to AD Mobility.

The closure on Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road (E11) will start from 11pm on Friday and last until 12 pm on Sunday, June 2.

Two left lanes towards Al Mafraq in Abu Dhabi will be closed. The lanes highlighted in red will be closed, while those in green will remain unaffected.

Check the map below:

The government authority announced the road closure on social media platform X on Friday.

They also announced on X the activation of new traffic signals on Al Burouq Street in Madinat Al Riyadh will be operational on Saturday (June 1).