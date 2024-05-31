Sheikh Mohamed meets with UAE students on his China visit

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 8:50 AM Last updated: Fri 31 May 2024, 9:09 AM

President Sheikh Mohamed met with students studying at Chinese universities and institutions on Friday (May 31), as part of his two-day state visit to China.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed encouraged the students to present a positive image of the UAE in China, embodying the country's values and principles in their behaviour.

The UAE president also noted that upon the return of the students, they would help to strengthen bilateral relations by acting as cultural bridges between the Emirati and Chinese peoples.

The students expressed their delight at meeting the president, thanking him for his continuous support and encouragement for young Emiratis both at home and abroad.

The students shared that this meeting provided a substantial morale boost for their studies. They also and pledged to work diligently to contribute to the UAE's development upon their return.