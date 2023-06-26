Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Free parking announced in Sharjah

In certain areas, however, charges will continue to apply

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:43 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 2:03 PM

Sharjah residents will get to enjoy free public parking during the upcoming Eid Al Adha holidays, the emirate's municipality announced on Wednesday.

The exemption from parking fees will be applicable from Tuesday, June 27, until Friday, June 30. Fees apply on Saturday, July 1. This, however, does not apply to the 7-day paid parking zones, including Fridays and holidays, which can be identified by the blue parking information boards.

Public and private sector employees in the UAE will get a four-day holiday to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday. The holidays include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). For those workers with Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates into a six-day break. They will report back to work on Monday, July 3.

