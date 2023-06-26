Abu Dhabi announces free parking, no toll charges for Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays

Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the break, and will resume regular working hours on July 3

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:34 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 1:47 PM

There will be no parking fees and toll charges during the four days of Eid Al Adha holiday starting from Tuesday.

“MAWAQiF surface parking fees will be free of charge as of Tuesday, June 27, 2023, until 7:59 am on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Additionally, parking fees at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the Eid holiday,” the Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced.

The ITC urged drivers to park properly in the designated parking areas and to refrain from parking in residential parking spaces from 9 pm till 8 am. Also, the ITC has announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge starting from Tuesday.

"Toll gate fees will be reactivated after the Eid holiday on Saturday, July 1, during peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm). Toll gates serve the purpose of ensuring a smooth traffic flow during timings with the most traffic congestion.”

The Customers' Happiness Centres across the emirate will be closed during the holidays, and will resume regular working hours on Monday.

Meanwhile, public buses will operate as per regular schedule with an increase in the number of regional bus trips according to the volume of demand during the holidays. Additionally, the ITC has coordinated with operators from the private sector to increase the number of intercity bus services.

Moreover, Abu Dhabi Express and the Abu Dhabi Link bus services will operate from 6am to 11pm during Eid holidays.

To view the service timings of buses, public transport services and ITC’s services, visit www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via Darbi smart app. Also, ITC services can be availed through ‘TAMM’ platform. Customers will also contact Taxi Call Centre: 600535353 to request services 24/7.

