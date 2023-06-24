Eid Al Adha holidays: Here are top 9 premium destinations and experiences in the UAE

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 24 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Even if Eid Al Adha holidays are just around the corner, there is still time to consider your plans for this extended weekend of celebration. There are numerous premium options available to make the most of this festive period.

From world-class resorts to thrilling adventures, the UAE showcases a diverse range of offerings to indulge in. Residents and tourists can immerse themselves in the lap of luxury amidst the golden dunes, exclusive beachfront retreats to sky diving, and a helicopter ride to a hot air balloon.

Here are nine premium destinations and activities in the UAE this Eid Al Adha.

Sir Baniyas Island, Abu Dhabi

Experience the unexplored beauty of Sir Bani Yas Island and embark on a thrilling adventure. Discover a captivating landscape with wildlife and engage in exciting family-friendly activities in the luxury offered by five-star boutique hotels, and lavish villas.

Visitors can even explore Wildlife Park, a wildlife reserve that occupies more than half of Sir Bani Yas Island. An expert will take you around on 4x4 nature and wildlife safaris where visitors can encounter free-roaming animals, including magnificent Arabian oryx, graceful gazelles, majestic giraffes, elusive hyenas, and swift cheetahs.

Each accommodation on Sir Bani Yas Island offers a unique and luxurious experience, allowing visitors to embrace the serene beauty of the island. Visitors can opt at the five-star Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara or delight in beach-front seclusion with the choice of one- and two-bedroom villas on the eastern shores.

The price for a villa for two nights for two adults starts at Dh 9,000.

Atlantis The Royal

Atlantis The Royal is the latest architectural marvel in Dubai that promises to redefine your notion of luxury. The meticulously crafted destination transforms luxury on a whole new meaning.

This property offers a dream-worthy suite featuring an expansive terrace with a private infinity pool overlooking the Arabian Sea, as well as outdoor dining and seating areas.

The price per room, per night for two adults during the Eid Al Adha vacation strarts at Dh 10,364.

Helicopter ride

The helicopter ride takes the participants on a breathtaking journey above Dubai's iconic landmarks. The thrilling adventure offers an exclusive view of the Burj Khalifa where passengers can marvel at the towering structure. Passengers are also treated to views of the Palm Jumeirah and other iconic landmarks from above.

Many operators offer helicopter tours in Dubai and the price depends on every location and flight time. The duration for minimum flight time is 12 minutes from near Burj Al Arab heading to Burj Khalifa and the price starts at Dh 675 per head.

One can even opt for a private tour flight for 40 minutes for five people for Dh 10,000.

La Perle show at Al Habtoor

Experience the awe-inspiring spectacle of La Perle, where immersive artistic performances, cutting-edge technology, and captivating imagery converge. This breathtaking show takes inspiration from Dubai's vibrant culture, dynamic present, and visionary future, creating a mesmerising experience that will leave audiences in awe. Prepare to be astonished by jaw-dropping stunts, mind-blowing special effects, and a seamless fusion of artistry and innovation that will leave you speechless.

The show with 270-degree seating provides a different perspective of the action unfolding in the tailor-made aqua theatre. The audience can the stage flood with water and drain in a matter of seconds as the artists perform mind-blowing aqua and aerial feats, such as diving from 25 meters high.

Ticket- The ticket price starts at Dh 159. However, if you want to include dinner and a cruise ride, the prices starts at Dh 354.

Kingfisher retreat, Kalba

Immerse yourself in the natural wonders of this island paradise, where birds gracefully soar through the skies, gazelles roam freely, turtles peacefully nest along the shores, and crabs scuttle about in their natural habitat. The retreat also offers guests the local traditions and customs of Sharjah through interactive workshops and engaging activities.

The price for one night for a 1 bedroom starts at Dh 2,115 per night

Hot Air Balloon

Have you ever imagined how it would feel to look down from above and enjoy the refreshing breeze while floating in a hot air balloon? You can experience hot air balloon in multiple locations across UAE.

Many tour operators facilitate this experience in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah and the flight is optimally taken during sunrise. The balloon takes you to an altitude of 4,000 feet allowing visitors to enjoy 360-degree views of the folds of golden sand. Depending on the package one chooses, it includes pick-up and drop-off, refreshments, a lavish breakfast, and a flight certificate signed by the pilot.

The price per head may vary depending on the service opted. However, the price per person starts at Dh 1,050 for a 1-and-a-half to 2-hour flight.

The Oberoi Beach Resort, Al Zorah

Escape to the lap of luxury at the resort, Al Zorah, where breathtaking natural landscapes, stunning beaches, and world-class amenities come together to offer an unparalleled luxury getaway.

For the adventure enthusiast, the resort has a range of outdoor activities, including kayaking and paddle-boarding through mangroves, cycling along scenic trails, and golfing at an exclusive course.

The starting price per person a night starts at Dh 1,350.

Yas Island

Whether you want seek thrilling adventures, family-friendly entertainment, relaxing beaches, or vibrant nightlife, Yas Island has it all. It is a destination in the heart of Abu Dhabi offering an extraordinary vacation experience, combining thrilling adventures, world-class entertainment, and serene relaxation.

The island has four adventure parks- Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and Sea World.

The price for a day pass starts at Dh 595, however, one can get a day pass to visit all four parks at Dh 1299.

With accommodation, the price for 2 nights for 2 adults starts at Dh 5,000.

Dubai skydive

For adrenaline junkies and enthusiasts, Dubai presents a unique opportunity to take the plunge on an exhilarating skydiving adventure. Imagine the rush of adrenaline as you freefall through the clear blue skies, surrounded by breathtaking views. Whether a seasoned skydiver or a first-timer, this heart-pounding experience offers an unmatched experience.

With its stunning skyline and man-made island as the backdrop, skydiving in Dubai promises an unmatched experience like no other. However, this activity at desert drop zone is valid until June end and is closed for summer until September. The price for a Tandem jump here starts at Dh 1,799.

For the Palm Drop zone, the current price is Dh 2,399 per drive and runs throughout the year.

