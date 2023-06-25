Dubai announces 4 days of free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

Roads and Transport Authority also announced changes to the business hours of metro, bus, tram for the Islamic festival

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 12:47 PM Last updated: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 1:22 PM

As the UAE celebrates Islamic festival Eid Al Adha, public parking in Dubai will be free to use for four days, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.

Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.

Employees of both public and private sectors will get the year’s longest holiday — four days — to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday. For those with Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates into a six-day break. They will report back to work on Monday, July 3.

RTA service timings

The RTA has announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holiday.

Vehicle testing, customer service centres

Technical testing of vehicles will resume on June 30, and halls reopen on July 1.

All customer happiness centres, except Al Kifaf, will be closed from June 27 to 30. Smart customer centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA head office will operate 24/7 as usual.

Dubai Metro and Tram

Metro: On June 23-24; 26-30, and July 1, the Metro service will run from 5am to 1am. On June 25 and July 2, the Metro timing will be from 8am to 1am.

Tram: On June 23-24; 26-30, and July 1, the tram will run from 6am to 1am. On June 25 and July 2, the tram timing will be from 9am to 1am.

Bus service

Monday to Thursday: 4.30am to 12.30am.

Friday: 5am to 1am

Saturday-Sunday: 6am to 1am

Marine transport

Water Bus

Dubai Marina - Marina Walk: 12pm to 12.11am

Marina Promenade - Marina Mall: 4.11pm to 11.17pm

Marina Terrace - Marina Walk: 4.08pm to 11.16pm

Water Taxi

Marina Mall - Bluewaters: 4pm to 11.40pm

On-demand: 3pm to 11pm (prior booking needed).

Abra

Dubai Old Souq - Baniyas: 10am to 11.20 pm

Al Fahidi - Sabkha:10am to 11:25pm

Al Fahidi - Deira Old Souq: 10am to 11.25pm

Baniyas - Seef: 10am to 11.57pm

Dubai Festival City - Dubai Creek Harbor: 4pm to 11.20pm

Al Jaddaf - Dubai Festival City: 8am to 11.30pm

Dubai Old Souq - Al Marfa Souq: 4.20pm to 10.50pm

Deira Old Souq - Al Marfa Souq: 4.05pm to 10.35pm

Tourist service from Sheikh Zayed Road Station: 4pm to 10.15pm.

Dubai Ferry

Al Ghubaiba - Dubai Water Canal: 1pm to 6pm

Dubai Water Canal - Al Ghubaiba: 2.20pm to 7.20pm

Dubai Water Canal - Bluewaters: 1.50pm and 6.50pm

Bluewaters - Marina Mall: 2.50pm to 7.50pm

Marina Mall - Bluewaters: 1pm to 6pm

Bluewaters - Dubai Water Canal: 1.15pm to 6.15pm

Tourist service from Marina Mall: 11.30am to 4.30 pm

