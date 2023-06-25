Dubai announces 4 days of free parking for Eid Al Adha holiday

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ermal Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi
As the UAE celebrates Islamic festival Eid Al Adha, public parking in Dubai will be free to use for four days, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced. Parking fees won’t apply in paid zones, except for multi-level terminals, from Tuesday, June 27, till Friday, June 30.
Free parking days include the Day of Arafah (June 27) — considered the holiest day in Islam — and the three days of Eid Al Adha (June 28-30). Fees apply on Saturday, July 1.
Employees of both public and private sectors will get the year’s longest holiday — four days — to mark Eid Al Adha from Tuesday. For those with Saturday-Sunday weekend, this translates into a six-day break. They will report back to work on Monday, July 3.
The RTA has announced changes to the business hours of all its services during the holiday.
Technical testing of vehicles will resume on June 30, and halls reopen on July 1.
All customer happiness centres, except Al Kifaf, will be closed from June 27 to 30. Smart customer centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA head office will operate 24/7 as usual.
Metro: On June 23-24; 26-30, and July 1, the Metro service will run from 5am to 1am. On June 25 and July 2, the Metro timing will be from 8am to 1am.
Tram: On June 23-24; 26-30, and July 1, the tram will run from 6am to 1am. On June 25 and July 2, the tram timing will be from 9am to 1am.
Monday to Thursday: 4.30am to 12.30am.
Friday: 5am to 1am
Saturday-Sunday: 6am to 1am
ALSO READ:
Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ermal Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi
Forty of them were also treated to a special day at IMG Worlds of Adventure
Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi supervises the challenge from the International Space Station
This package includes grants for ready-made housing for low-income individuals worth Dh1 billion
The extravaganza started on Friday and hundreds of top gamers are participating
CEO talks about the firm's humble beginnings, its journey so far, its promising future and the importance of relationships
The gesture is part of the Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity
During this season you can book the adventure for only Dh90 — instead of the usual winter price of Dh150