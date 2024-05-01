UAE: Police urge delivery bike riders to avoid driving in unstable weather conditions

Gold jewellers foresee higher footfall during the Indian festival
Delivery bike riders have been urged to stop delivery services during unstable weather conditions in Abu Dhabi.
General Mahmoud Youssef Al Balouchi, Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrol, stressed the need to avoid riding motorcycles in volatile weather conditions, especially when it rains. He added that a motorcycle is designed to travel on dry roads, and is therefore unsafe when driven in rain as it could lead to slipping and increasing the stopping distance very dangerous limits that often lead to accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police has been promoting the safety of motorcycle riders by holding workshops focused on improving traffic awareness. These are implemented in several languages, namely Arabic, English and Urdu.
Motorcycle riders (delivery bikes) have been urged to practice safe driving. They have also asked drivers to follow traffic rules and regulations to avoid injuries.
Some tips to follow are: Use personal protective equipment, ensure motorcycle lighting is valid, regularly maintained, avoid entering prohibited places.
