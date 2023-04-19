UAE: These digital scanning vehicles can read licence plates, check parking fee payments of 3,000 cars every hour

They are deployed to inspect public parking spaces and send data back to inspectors, control room

Photo: Sharjah City Municipality

By Web Desk Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 10:26 AM

The Sharjah City Municipality's digital scanning vehicles (DSVs) can inspect more than 22,000 vehicles per day, or about 3,000 vehicles per hour, according to the authority.

These vehicles, which are used to inspect public parking spaces in the city, help make the parking inspection process more efficient. They do this by shortening the time and effort it takes to examine parking spaces, and providing accurate information.

So far, three DSVs have been deployed to inspect 64,754 parking spaces. They read data from vehicles to ensure that parking fees are collected, and provide accurate information to the inspectors and to the parking control room.

