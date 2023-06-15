Sharjah Police announce gifts, special offers for renewing vehicles on time

Drivers get up to 35% discount on traffic penalties depending on how soon they are paid

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 3:37 PM

The Sharjah Police have launched a new campaign that would encourage motorists to renew their vehicle registrations. During the three-month-long campaign, gifts will be distributed among motorists who renew their vehicles on time. Furthermore, a comprehensive package will be introduced that includes special offers for motor insurance, vehicle inspection, and renewal.

The ‘Renew Your Vehicle’ campaign that started on Thursday will be conducted in Arabic, English and Urdu to communicate the importance of vehicle renewal on time effectively. It encompasses awareness-raising initiatives and enforcement measures, including informative designs, readable and audible media programmes, visual materials, and prizes and gifts for participants.

Colonel Khaled Mohammed, director of Vehicle Licensing Department in Sharjah, said: "We have launched similar campaigns in previous years, but this year, we have partnered with various community stakeholders to provide additional benefits and gifts to the public, alongside multiple inspection centres."

He emphasised the campaign's goal of promoting responsible vehicle ownership and its significant impact on ensuring safer roads for everyone.

In the first half of 2023, 263,804 vehicles have been inspected across the Emirate of Sharjah. With 18 vehicle inspection sites throughout Sharjah, the central and eastern regions, vehicle owners will have convenient access to the necessary renewal services.

Accumulated traffic fines

The campaign will address the issue of accumulated traffic fines, which can be a problem during the vehicle-renewal process. To tackle this, the campaign will involve random field inspections, with live broadcasts on popular social media platforms. Additionally, billboards and field examinations will serve as visual reminders for vehicle owners to renew their vehicles.

To encourage vehicle owners to clear their fines, the Sharjah Government had implemented multiple discount schemes. Motorists could avail of a 50 per cent discount offer on traffic penalties committed before March 31, 2023. Additionally, the police launched a scheme that allowed motorists to get up to 35 per cent discount on fines. Effective April 1, 2023, motorists get a 35 per cent discount if the fine payment is made within 60 days of committing the violation. If the fine is paid between 60 days and one year after committing the violation, motorists get a 25 per cent discount.

Forced parking issue

One of the campaign's key objectives is to address the increased instances of owners abandoning their vehicles that have yet to be renewed. This practice increases during summer, often leading to traffic congestion and accidents. By promoting vehicle renewal, the campaign aims to mitigate risks associated with non-renewed vehicles, such as tire damage and faulty lights, which can increase accidents and injuries.

Vehicle inspections on demand

Abdulrahman Al Shamsi, director of the Accident Department at Rafid Vehicle Solutions, highlighted the provision of on-site car inspection services for vehicles less than three years old. In addition, gifts and vouchers will be offered to individuals who visit their centres.

Al Shamsi added: "We will provide customers with a comprehensive package that includes renewal, inspection, and insurance through partnerships with leading insurance companies."

ALSO READ: