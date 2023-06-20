Sharjah announces official Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

A decision has been issued, specifying the dates of the official holiday

By Web Desk Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023, 11:31 PM

With the dates of Arafah and Eid Al Adha now confirmed, the Sharjah government on Tuesday announced the official holidays for employees working in the emirate's public sector.

In an advisory, the local government's Human Resources Department said the public holiday will be from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 — or, in the Gregorian calendar, June 27 (Tuesday) to June 30 (Friday).

With Saturday and Sunday as part of the usual weekend, this translates into a six-day break for employees.

Similar holidays have also been announced for the UAE's private sector.

