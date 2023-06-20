Sharjah announces official Eid Al Adha holidays for public sector

Signboards have been put up on the highway to notify drivers of the change
With the dates of Arafah and Eid Al Adha now confirmed, the Sharjah government on Tuesday announced the official holidays for employees working in the emirate's public sector.
In an advisory, the local government's Human Resources Department said the public holiday will be from Dhul Hijjah 9 to 12 — or, in the Gregorian calendar, June 27 (Tuesday) to June 30 (Friday).
With Saturday and Sunday as part of the usual weekend, this translates into a six-day break for employees.
Similar holidays have also been announced for the UAE's private sector.
