Eid Al Adha in UAE: Crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah spotted in Abu Dhabi

In most Islamic countries, Arafat Day falls on June 27 and June 28 will be the first day of Eid

by Ajanta Paul Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 11:22 AM

The sighting of the crescent moon on Monday morning in the UAE marked the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah. Therefore, the last month in the Islamic Hijri calendar begins today, Monday, June 19.

The Astronomy Centre posted a picture of the crescent as it was photographed from the Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi. The photograph was taken at 9am UAE local time on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Photo: Astronomy Centre

On Sunday, the Saudi Arabia Supreme Court announced that Monday would be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, corresponding to June 19, 2023, as the crescent of the month of Dhu Al-Hijjah was sighted.

The Court also announced that Arafat Day will be on Tuesday, the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah for this Year, 1444 AH, corresponding to June 27, and the blessed Eid Al Adha will be on the following day, Wednesday.

On the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, the UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced a paid holiday for the private sector from June 27 to June 30. The break extends into a six-day break for those with a Saturday-Sunday weekend. Employees will report back to work on Monday, July 3.

According to a circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), federal ministries and public sector employees will also get similar number of holidays - Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha holidays will be from 9th to 12th Dhul Hijjah 1444,

ALSO READ: