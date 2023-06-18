Eid Al Adha 2023: Here is when the Islamic festival will be celebrated in GCC countries

Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah

Muslims around the world are rejoicing as the date of the first day of Eid Al Adha has been announced.

Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries.

Here is when these Gulf countries will mark the first day of the occasion:

Saudi Arabia

The crescent moon that signals the start of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night. The last month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, therefore, begins on Monday, June 19.

Oman

The Sultanate of Oman has announced that the moon has been spotted and the first day of Eid Al Adha will be on Wednesday, June 28, according to Astronomy Center.

