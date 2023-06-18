Eid Al Adha 2023: Here are countries that have announced June 29 as the first day of Islamic festival

Lifeguards blew their whistles to warn them of the shark and they thankfully ran to safety
The crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah has not been spotted in the following countries. Therefore, they will mark the first day of Eid Al Adha on Thursday, June 29.
The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28.
Many Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries.
Here are all the countries that have announced Thursday as the first day of the Islamic festival so far:
1. Brunei
According to Astronomy Centre, the crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in the sovereign state of Brunei on Sunday, so the first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Thursday, June 29.
2. Malaysia
The country's national news agency, Bernama, has stated that the moon has not been spotted in Malaysia. So, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on June 29.
3. Indonesia
A local news agency in the Asian country has announced that the crescent moon could not be spotted. So, Indonesia will also mark the first day of Eid Al Adha on June 29.
