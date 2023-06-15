Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Not flying out for the longest weekend of the year? Don't miss these spectacles across the country

By Web Desk Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 7:56 PM Last updated: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 7:58 PM

Many families are flying out of the UAE for Eid Al Adha holidays — after all, it will be the longest weekend of the year. But it doesn't mean those who are staying put will have to settle for a less adventurous break. In fact, for residents who are celebrating the big Eid in the country — spectacular festivities await.

Soon, Eid Al Adha decorations will be lighting up the country's streets and highways. Malls will be decked up, too. And certainly, good deals will be rolled out for shoppers and diners.

If you're planning some quality time with family and friends, don't miss these spots that are set to dazzle with some firework spectacles:

Dubai Parks and Resorts: June 27 to July 1

This mega theme park is going all out with five nights of fireworks lined up for Eid.

From June 27 until July 1 — at 9pm — Dubai Parks visitors will be able to catch the shows. At 8pm, they will also be able to see the return of the Dino Mania Parade at Riverland.

Dubai Festival City Mall: 2nd night of Eid

Dubai Festival City's world-class waterfront destination will also be aglow on the second night of Eid Al Adha.

Besides the dazzling firework exhibition, mall-goers will also be able to watch the state-of-the-art, record-breaking, ever-changing immersive laser, light, water multi-sensory extravaganza on Festival Bay.

Yas Bay Abu Dhabi: June 28 to June 30

Watch the sky glitter for three nights at Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi. The family-friendly leisure and entertainment district will be hosting 10-minute firework shows during this period.

Don't miss it: The display is scheduled from 9pm until 9.10pm.

Hudayriyat Island: June 29

A burst of colour will also be lighting up the night sky at Marsana on Abu Dhabi's Hudayriyat Island.

The go-to spot for Abu Dhabi food lovers has 15 sit-down eateries and four food trucks. And the best part is that this Eid, diners will be treated to a five-minute firework show at 9pm on June 29.

Al Dhafra: June 28

Those who will be going on off-road adventures to Al Dhafra won't be missing the spectacle.

A 10-minute firework show is scheduled at 9pm on June 28.

