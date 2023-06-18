Eid Al Adha 2023: First day of Islamic festival announced in Brunei

Many Islamic countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 4:28 PM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 4:51 PM

The crescent moon that signals the start of the Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was not spotted in the sovereign state of Brunei on Sunday, according to the Astronomy Centre. Therefore, the first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Thursday, June 29, in Brunei.

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Wednesday, June 28.

The investigation of the crescent of the month of Dhu Hijjah will take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in several Islamic countries, which corresponds to Dhu Al Qi'dah 29, 1444 AH.

Many countries rely on local moon sightings to determine the beginning of the month of Dhul Hijjah and the celebration of Eid Al Adha. They follow their own sighting committees or organisations responsible for verifying the sighting of the crescent moon within their respective countries.

These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco, Mauritania and Turkey, and most non-Islamic countries Arabic in Africa.

According to Astronomy Centre, the sighting of the crescent on Sunday, June 18, is not possible by any means from the east of the Islamic world, and it is not possible on that day with the naked eye from the Islamic world, it is expected that some of the previous countries will announce that Tuesday, June 20 is the first day of the month of Dhul Hijjah and that it will be Thursday, June 29 is the first day of Eid Al Adha in these countries.

ALSO READ: