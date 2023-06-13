Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Date, history and significance of the festival

When will the holiest of the two Eids that are celebrated by Muslims all across the world fall this year?

By Web Report Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 7:28 AM

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It is marked every year to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith. In the UAE, Eid Al Adha is likely to be celebrated on June 28 this year.

Eid Al Adha is the holiest of the two Eids that are celebrated by Muslims across the world. The rituals of the day include offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock such as goat, cow, sheep or camel.

Why is Eid Al Adha celebrated?

The festival of Eid Al Adha celebrates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail. The prophet had a dream in which Allah ordered him to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. The devil or Shaytaan tried to influence Prophet Ibrahim’s decision but failed to do so.

When the prophet went ahead to sacrifice his son, Allah intervened and sent a lamb to be sacrificed instead. This is the reason Eid Al Adha is marked by sacrificing animals like goats and lambs.

When does Eid Al Adha fall?

Eid Al Adha falls a day after Arafat Day, which is the holiest day in Islam. This year, the UAE is expected to celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 28. The holidays for Eid Al Adha 2023 have been announced in the UAE – according to the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), holidays will begin on Dhul Hijjah 9 and end on Dhul Hijjah 12, as per the Islamic Hijri calendar.

The corresponding dates, in the Gregorian calendar, will be decided on June 18 when the sighting of the crescent moon will mark the beginning of the Islamic month. Arafat Day is likely to fall on June 27, so the Eid Al Adha holiday break will begin from the same day.

