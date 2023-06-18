Saudi announces Dhul Hijjah moon spotted; Eid Al Adha on June 28

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday, June 27

Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 7:48 PM

The crescent moon that signals the start of Islamic month Dhul Hijjah was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, the kingdom’s Supreme Court has announced. The last month in the Islamic Hijri calendar, therefore, begins on Monday, June 19.

The day of Arafah — considered the holiest in Islam — will be on Tuesday, June 27. The first day of Eid Al Adha will be marked on Wednesday, June 28.

The Islamic festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail on Allah’s command.

As the world celebrates, millions of Muslims will be in the city of Makkah – the holiest place in Islam – to perform Haj (pilgrimage). On the day of Arafah, the pilgrims converge at Mount Arafat to pray at the very site where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had delivered his final sermon 14 centuries ago. Muslims around the world fast on the day.

This is the first Haj free of all Covid-19 restrictions. “The operational plan for this year's Haj season is the largest in history, after the end of the pandemic and the announcement of the return of Haj pilgrims in the millions,” said Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al Sudais, general president of the affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque.

The UAE will also make an announcement about the crescent sighting today. Typically, the UAE, Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf countries mark Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha on the same days.

