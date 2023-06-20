UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha weekend, 2-month summer break mean longer vacations for families

Final term before holidays begins at many Dubai schools

Published: Tue 20 Jun 2023

With the majority of the UAE schools approaching summer break, this week marks the final working week for most, with institutions marking Father’s Day and organising Eid celebrations at school.

Some families travel early making the most of the Eid break, clubbing it with the long summer break that commences just after the festival, for most schools.

Khaleej Times spoke to a cross section of families who shared their thoughts and how they are looking to maximize their time off and enjoy an extended vacation together.

American expat in the UAE, Shukri Deria said: “I have two children, a son who is in Grade 4 and a daughter in Grade 6. They actually end school on July 5. But as the Eid Al Adha holidays have been announced in the UAE, we decided to leave for the US on Tuesday night, which is tomorrow, as we want to spend this Eid with our loved ones in the US.”

She added: “We thought why not utilise this long weekend to travel. When friends and family come together on festive occasions like Eid, you obviously create a memorable experience not just for yourself but even for your children. So, needless to say we are looking forward to travelling, meet and greets and enjoying some culinary delights as we escape the summer heat. We are all thrilled!”

Many British-curriculum schools will resume weeklong classes after the Eid Al Adha holidays before they end the academic term.

Filipino expat in Dubai Ben Lebig said: “My daughter Isabella is in Year 9 at a British school, and she has progress tests going on all along up until Eid holidays. They have it every year before the academic session ends. So, she is caught up with revisions and busy taking those exams. Then they will break for Eid Al Adha holidays for a week and resume classes for the final week in July before the summer vacations begin.”

He added: “For me as well, it’s a busy season in terms of work. So, at best we might plan a staycation during the Eid holidays.”

Students reiterate the summer break offers a much-needed break from the daily routine of school, exams, and homework.

French national and Grade 4 student Daria Dubois said: “I am waiting for the holidays to begin so that I can sleep longer, and I am also excited about visiting my grandparents later. I will miss my school friends though.”

Year 2 student of an IB curriculum school, Aakash Nandi said: “We have a lot of interesting activities in school the last week. We have an end-of-year house assembly. We also have a year-end party on Friday, and I am really looking forward to it. My mum will send mini pizzas to school with me, which I will share and eat with my classmates. We will play, dance and eat together.”

Principals stress on attendance

Meanwhile, school principals reiterate the importance of attendance during the last week of school.

Principals explain it is a time when schools host special activities and events to commemorate the end of the academic year, coinciding with the celebrations of Eid Al Adha.

They say these activities play a pivotal role in establishing the atmosphere and setting the tone for the upcoming term.

Wayne Howsen, principal, The Aquila School, said: “We know it is very close to the holidays, but we do expect every child to be here every day, as lessons and learning happen as usual. In our school, we pride ourselves on working hard to ensure that children love learning and love school. To further encourage attendance in this last full week, we have musical concerts, Father’s Day events, a whole school production and various exhibitions about art and technology to showcase to our families.”

Graduations for various year groups are still taking place, and activities such as transition events, where students have the opportunity to meet their new teachers and explore their upcoming classrooms, are also ongoing.

Abigail Fishbourne, director of learning, International Schools Partnership - Middle East, said: “In our schools throughout the UAE, it is a very busy time. Graduations across many year groups continue and transition events allowing students to meet their new teachers and visit their new classrooms are also ongoing. Most schools will share final reports with families as well this week.”

James McDonald, principal/CEO, GEMS Wesgreen International School – Sharjah, said: “The last week of term is often seen as a time to relax and unwind after a long year of school. However, it is also an important time to finalise your learning, prepare for the next year, and celebrate your accomplishments. In our school, we are planning to have a learning extravaganza and finish the year with a big bang. We’ve planned special activities and events to celebrate the end of the year. “

Many schools are also organising field trips, which headteachers highlight is a great way to learn about new places and experiences. They opined this helps students to solidify their understanding of the material and ensure they are prepared for the next academic year.

“Star International School, Al Twar and Star International School, Mirdif, hosted Eid events this weekend, which gave our communities a chance to come together again before the summer break. In Abu Dhabi, Reach British School will also host their Eid Event this week,” added Fishbourne.

