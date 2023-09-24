Look: Dubai unveils 136 modern residential villas in Al Warqaa Fourth

The allocation is part of the establishment’s efforts to enhance the living standards of citizens and further enhance social cohesiveness in the emirate

by Web Desk Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:11 PM Last updated: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 8:43 PM

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced on Sunday that it has commenced the allocation of modern residential units in the Al Warqaa Fourth area in Dubai.

The allocation, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the guidance of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, is part of the establishment’s efforts to enhance the living standards of citizens and further enhance social cohesiveness in the emirate.

The MBRHE unveiled 136 modern residential villas in the Al Warqaa Fourth area, spanning over 728,510 square feet. Part of the framework of the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan, the project features the highest urban planning standards. Work on the project commenced at the beginning of last year.

The villas allocated for citizens in Al Warqaa Fourth. — Supplied photos

Omar Hamad BuShihab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said the completion of 136 residential villas in Al Warqaa Fourth is part of a series of initiatives undertaken by the institution to address the prospective housing needs of citizens and achieve the vision to develop integrated communities that feature the highest standards of urban planning. The project aligns with Dubai’s long-term vision to raise the quality of life and welfare of citizens over the next two decades.

"We are actively engaged in rolling out residential projects across Dubai to ensure the availability of adequate housing and amenities, in accordance with the Dubai 2040 Urban Plan. Our efforts are aimed at maintaining world-class standards, reinforcing social stability, and ensuring a dignified life for citizens and their families,” he noted.

This project spans an area of 728,510 square feet (67,680 square metres) and features a total construction area of 511,250 square feet (47,497 square metres). The architectural designs are diverse and cater to the varied preferences of citizens. The development is focused on optimal use of both indoor and outdoor spaces, reflecting the establishment’s commitment to premium housing services.

Each villa, varying in exterior façade, has two floors, and is interspersed with paved and landscaped interiors. The ground floor features a family hall, a kitchen, maid's room, laundry room and a guest room, creating a multi-functional living space. The first floor has four bedrooms, each equipped with individual services, facilitating a harmonious blend of shared and personal spaces.

ALSO READ: