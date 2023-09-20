UAE

Budget-friendly, luxury living: UAE's top residential areas revealed; rents start from Dh20,000

Revealed: The best neighbourhoods to consider for different kinds of home-seekers in the country

by

Sahim Salim

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 6:00 AM

The UAE offers living options to fit the needs of all those who call the country home. Whether it is budget-friendly units or those surrounded by green spaces and luxury options, there is a home for every resident.

Real estate portal Property Finder used data from the last 12 months to reveal the best neighbourhoods to consider for different kinds of home-seekers in the UAE. The findings are based on Data Guru — a new set of features for insights and data about properties — that the property portal launched recently.

Budget-friendly

  • Sharjah

In Sharjah, some of the price-friendly neighbourhoods include Al Khan (one-bedroom apartments available for rent around Dh23,000); and Muwaileh (around Dh20,000 per year).

  • Dubai

In Al Furjan, Discovery Gardens, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai Land, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Jumeirah Village Circle and Dubai Sports City, one-bedroom apartments cost around Dh46,000 per year for rentals and Dh532,000 for ownership.

“Al Qusais, Deira and Bur Dubai also have a lot of budget-friendly options to offer,” said Property Finder.

Green areas

  • Sharjah

Sharjah’s Aljada offers a range of affordable housing options, along with Al Rahmanya and Tilal City. The average price for a studio apartment rental in Aljada is around Dh23,000 per year, while ownership prices for two-bedroom villas are around Dh1,392,000.

  • Dubai

At the Greens, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Al Barari, Mirdif and Damac Hills, average one-bedroom apartment rentals cost around Dh67,000 per year, and ownership is priced at Dh893,000.

Luxury

  • Dubai

Business Bay, DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residences offer a host of premium facilities. Average rents in these areas for one-bedroom apartments are around Dh110,500 per year, while ownership is around Dh1,626,500.

  • Sharjah

Al Majaz and Maryam Island offer luxury living, with average ownership prices for two-bedroom units costing around Dh638,000 and Dh1,026,000, respectively.

  • Abu Dhabi

Premium properties offer island-style living in Yas, Al Maryah and Saadiyat.

Family-friendly

  • Dubai

Al Barsha, Arabian Ranches, Al Furjan, Motor City and Dubai Silicon Oasis are top family-friendly addresses.

  • Sharjah

Areas include Al Khan, Al Qasba and Al Taawun, with a wide range of supermarkets, schools and malls nearby.

  • Ras Al Khaimah

Al Marjan Island, Mina Al Arab, Al Nakheel and Al Hamra Village offer amenities for parents and children alike.

  • Abu Dhabi

With average rents of around Dh62,000 per year for a one-bedroom apartment, Al Raha Beach is one of the popular family-suited communities.

Waterfront living

  • Dubai

Popular areas include Al Sufouh, Jumeirah, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah. One-bedroom apartments cost around Dh103,000 for yearly rentals, while ownership begins at around Dh1,372,000.

  • Ras Al Khaimah

People are also considering seafront communities like Al Marjan Island and Mina Al Arab. Al Marjan offers two-bedroom apartment options with average costs of around Dh53,000 for rent per year and Dh1,038,000 for ownership.

