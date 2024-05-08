Avanta co-founder Guzal Ergasheva

Published: Wed 8 May 2024, 5:16 PM

The Middle East beauty industry is estimated to be worth $47 billion by 2027, and new players are seeking to cash in on the booming market.

Avanta Trading, a disruptor in the Middle East’s beauty retail sector, seeks to bring a tailored approach to introducing top-tier brands to the region.

Central to Avanta’s ethos is the expert team behind the brand. Co-founder Guzal Ergasheva a long-term Dubai resident, is co-owner of Prive7 a beauty maison located in Dubai & Abu Dhabi.

Ergasheva said: “While the region does luxury well, operating models can be the main challenge for brands looking to crack the market, choosing the right distributor is critical to success.”

logistics & regulating through to business development, Avanta also offers comprehensive international standard training programs for sales staff and beauty therapists, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise to effectively represent and promote partner brands. Additionally, Avanta’s dynamic marketing services are tailored to buying behaviors and consumer patterns in the Middle Eastern market, leveraging deep insights to craft culturally relevant campaigns that resonate with consumers.

Avanta’s success lies its access to placement with key partners across key locations, including beauty lounges and spa’s, luxury department stores, grooming gent centres, as well as premium hotel groups including properties such as Palazzo Versace, St. Regis, in addition to online business-to-consumer platform approach.

Avanta represents over 8 partners, including Think of Nail, The Allure of Beauty, Gemology, Rephase, British Barbers Association, and We Are Feel Good Inc. These ensure that Avanta delivers products that can meet the diverse needs of high-net-worth clients who focus on quality, innovation and nothing short of excellence.

Ergasheva said: “We are thrilled to debut Avanta in the Middle East, a region synonymous with sophistication and appreciation for quality. Our journey in the region has been incredibly rewarding so far and we look forward to delivering unparalleled beauty entry to market solutions on every scale, with a focus on demand from Dubai, KSA and Qatar markets for 2024.”