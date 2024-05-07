Sedar Global offers assistance vouchers to those who suffered losses in recent floods

Rami Selo – Chief Operating Officer at Sedar Global Interiors

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 6:35 PM

Following the recent floods in Dubai, Sedar Global, a wall covering and window interior specialist for over 135 years, recently announced assistance vouchers to help those whose homes has suffered damage and need to replace window or wall coverings from the recent floods in the UAE.

Rami Selo – Chief Operating Officer at Sedar Global Interiors said: “As we work together to return to normality, remember our doors at our Sedar are always open to support you. Our thoughts are with those impacted by the recent severe weather and we are here to help where we can to provide support to those who need to replace window or wall covering elements in their home.”

Sedar Global has also opened two new locations in Tabuk,Saudi Arabia and Dubai Festival Plaza, UAE. The store openings mark the eighth store to open in Saudi Arabia and continuing of the brands expansion plans that have been rolling out successfully throughout the MENA region across the past 12 months.

Located in a prime location on the ground floor of Dubai Festival Plaza next to other interior specialist stores, the 143sqm mall space opened doors following on from the Tabuk stand-alone store occupying 170sqm in the fast-growing north-western region of Saudi Arabia. Bringing the number of outposts to over 30, across 11 countries in the GCC, MENA regions including; UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Bahrain, Iraq, Yemen, Qatar, Oman, Sudan as well stores in Canada and design hub in Northern Italy. Shoppers will have access to unique design options including recently added upholstery lines available to shop at Sedar UAE based stores for the first-time last year and will be able to enjoy a new level of autonomy when making purchasing decisions with interactive screens giving visitors the freedom to fully customise and purchase curtains as well as wallpaper, blinds, pillow and folding doors.

Following the new look and feel that has already been rolled out revitalising over 10 existing Sedar stores in recent years, both new locations take on a more friendly and approachable visual identity for consumers. Aiming to reach a wider, international millennial and Gen Z audience, the spaces are brightened with flashes of bold colours and include new technology to create interactive design spaces enhancing consumer engagement.

Selo said: “We are always listening to our customers needs and are delighted to be able to offer a new location at Dubai Festival Plaza, with our new store perfectly positioned near furniture specialists to offer an eased shopping experience for consumers who are seeking a one-stop for home improvements.”

The two new retail stores showcase an array of products including blinds, curtains, wallpaper, folding doors, throw pillows, awnings and home-automation. For 2024 Sedar Global expanded their lines to focus on sustainable designs and to include upholstery fabrics to better suit consumer interior demands. Sedar have also continued to keep an eye on their trend led consumer, expanding their portfolio of world-renown partners to include a collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art - NY that will be available to shoppers in summer 2024.

Sedar Global’s e-commerce platform continues to evolve, offering virtual store and high end-to-end shopping immersive VR experience. Specially designed to provide the unique 360 experience customers enjoy in store virtually, customers can now shop and organise a room makeover from their computer. From consulting, manufacturing, delivery to installation – Sedar continues to work closely on design elements of their e-commerce platform to build in virtual home consultation services for taking measurements and styling consultancy.