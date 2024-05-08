Surge in car rentals seen after record rains

The UAE is robustly moving towards the digitalisation of payments
Selfdrive.ae, the largest mobility tech platform, has reported a 30% increase in car rentals following the recent rainfall in the region.
The company attributes this significant growth to several factors, with the ease of post-damage control offered by car rental services emerging as the top contributing factor. As rainfall prompts concerns about vehicle safety and maintenance, customers increasingly turn to rental vehicles as a reliable solution.
“At Selfdrive, we are committed to hassle-free damage control ensures that customers can navigate through the elements with confidence, knowing that any potential damage to the vehicle will be swiftly addressed by the rental service. Our focus on providing easy post-damage control ensures that customers can enjoy a worry-free driving experience, regardless of the weather conditions,” said Soham Shah, CEO of Selfdrive.ae.
Selfdrive is the largest car subscription and car rental mobility platform that intertwines technology with on-demand mobility. Operating across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and extending to the UK and Ireland, the company collaborates with top car manufacturers and dealerships to manage a robust fleet ready to serve you. Whether its a rental for a day, a subscription for a month, or a lease for a year, the Selfdrive mobile app is your gateway to a world of premium mobility solutions.
