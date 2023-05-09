Dubai firefighter was retrieving Quran copies when he died: Report

Several investors and traders are also expecting an increase in interest rates in order to contain inflation, supporting Sterling against foreign currencies
The Dubai firefighter, Corporal Omar Al Ketbi, who was martyred in the line of duty last week, had managed to help bring the Al Awir blaze under control.
However, he went back into Al Kabayel Centre during the cooling period to retrieve copies of the holy Quran that remained at the site. Part of the roof collapsed, and he was martyred at the age of 29.
This came in a video shared by Dubai Post, which is part of the Dubai Media Office.
According to Emarat Alyoum, Captain Marwan Al Kamali, the director of the Rashidiya Civil Defence Centre, said at the funeral that he had worked alongside Al Ketbi since he joined in 2017.
He added that Al Ketbi was highly professional and knowledgeable in security and safety procedures. He had responded to about 800 fires with his colleagues, and Allah had chosen him while he was performing his duty, Al Kamali said.
Lieutenant Colonel, Khalid Ali Al Mazrouei said that the deceased was professional in his work like his colleagues, and had complete knowledge of security and safety procedures. He was equipped with protective clothing and necessary equipment while dealing with the recent incident, but firefighters and rescue workers around the world do end up making such sacrifices.
Captain Dr Salem Khalifa Bin Hammad Al Ketbi, the brother of the martyr, said that his brother was a kind and generous person, who almost never saved from his salary and helped others. Everyone loved him for his cheerfulness and sincere cooperation. He also helped people with job opportunities during the holy month of Ramadan. He was a great support to his siblings, his mother, and father, his brother added.
He added that the firefighter had chosen the profession because it matched his personality of loving challenges and adventures, and he had been proactive since childhood.
His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chairman of Dubai Media Council, individually paid their condolences for the loss of Corporal Omar Al Ketbi. They visited the condolence in Al Mizhar area of Dubai, expressing their heartfelt sympathies and prayers to the family of the deceased.
Al Ketbi's brother emphasised that the support the family received from the leadership, government, and people of the UAE has alleviated their painful loss. He also pointed out that their only solace is knowing that he sacrificed himself in the line of duty.
