Dubai: Fireman dies in Al Awir blaze; Sheikh Hamdan offers condolences

A fireman in Dubai died in the line of duty and tributes poured in on Saturday from government officials, who not only offered condolences to the bereaved family but also called the deceased civil defence official a martyr.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, tweeted in Arabic: “Dubai will proudly remember Sergeant Omar Khalifa Al Ketbi, who was martyred while fulfilling the call of duty in a fire accident in Al Awir area.”
Sheikh Hamdan also offered prayers for God’s mercy on Al Ketbi’s soul and blessings of comfort and strength to the grieving family, friends, and colleagues at Dubai Defence.
The First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also offered condolences to the family of Sergeant Omar Al Ketbi.
Sheikh Maktoum, who is also the UAE Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), added: “Omar will remain alive in the memory of Dubai and the hearts of its people. Loyal men will remain alive with their great deeds.”
Sheikh Maktoum noted Civil Defence men and soldiers of the country risk their lives every day to keep the homeland safe and stable.
The funeral prayer and burial of Al Ketbi was held on Saturday at Al Qusais Cemetery, and condolences for men and women at Mizhar 1.
