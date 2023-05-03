Dubai building fire: Tenants start from scratch as they move back into their apartments

Residents say they won't ever forget all the Good Samaritans who came to their rescue when the tragedy struck and left them scrambling for shelter

More than two weeks since a deadly fire struck a building in Dubai's Al Ras area, tenants of the residential property started moving back to their flats. Many walked towards their doors with much relief and gratitude; a few are still anxious.

"I couldn't believe we would return so soon," said Samani, a Sudanese expat.

Sixteen of Samani's neighbours died in the blaze that ripped through the fourth floor of their building on April 15. Dubai authorities' investigation revealed that the tragedy was a result of failure to comply with safety requirements. Tenants were left in shock, unsure of what to do next.

Now that they have finally been allowed to step inside the building, tenants turned emotional as they walked through their doors after nearly 15 days.

"I never thought I would be able to come back to this place," said Shariq Alam, a salesman, adding that he even started looking for other places to stay. A few residents are yet to return to their flats, opting to stay a little longer with their friends.

"It's amazing to see how much has been done to make it liveable again. I'm so grateful to everyone who helped us during this difficult time," Alam said.

Samani said he would never forget how the community came together to tide them over when they had nothing left. "We had to rely on the generosity of the community and welfare organisations for our basic needs."

Mohammed Ashraful, a Bangladeshi expat working at a nearby grocery store, was thankful for all the Good Samaritans who served as their lifeline.

“Many people around helped us with clothing, food, and basic necessities, like toothbrush and soap. We did not have a place to stay, but our friends and acquaintances accommodated us for nights," he said.

Indeed, it has been a long road, said Abdul Rahman, another Sudani expat who lives at Flat 215.

"We're finally back home. It's a great feeling to be reunited with our neighbours and friends. We've been through a lot together," he said.

