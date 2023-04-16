Dubai: Building in Deira catches fire, casualties reported

Videos show thick black smoke and flames leaping out of an apartment window in Frij Murar

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 12:25 AM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 12:35 AM

A fire ripped through the fourth floor of a building in Frij Murar, Deira, on Saturday afternoon. The blaze reportedly resulted in multiple causalities, according to social workers assisting in the case.

As per residents in the area, flames were spotted bellowing out of the building.

Videos shared on social media show thick black smoke and flames leaping out of an apartment window as multiple fire engines and first responders reach the area in record time.

According to a worker in a shop in the building, they heard "a loud bang".

“We couldn’t figure out what was happening for a few minutes. But then we saw smoke and fire coming out of the window.”

The worker and a few people tried to rush into the building to help people out, but were unable to do anything because of the smoke. “There was smoke everywhere and we could not see anything,” he said.

“So we decided to exit the building and wait for the police. Fire engines, firemen and police officers were at the spot within minutes. They brought a crane and started helping people. Their swift action helped save many lives.”

According to a social worker, there are multiple casualties. “At least three people are in the hospital and their condition is stable.”

More details are awaited