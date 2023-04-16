Dubai: Indian school teacher, husband among those killed in residential building fire that left 16 dead

Jeshi, who had a pleasing demeanour, is remembered to be a ‘loving person’ by her former colleagues at the Crescent High School

By Nandini Sircar and Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 12:48 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 1:08 PM

A Dubai school teacher and her husband were among the 16 people who died on Saturday as a massive fire ripped through the fourth floor of a residential building in Dubai’s Al Ras.

Jeshi Kandamangalath, who hailed from Malappuram in Kerala, apparently died of asphyxia along with her husband. They were sleeping when the fire broke out. Jeshi’s husband, Rijesh Kalangadan, worked at a travel agency close to their place of residence in Al Ras. According to social worker Naseer Vadanappilly, the couple had taken a day off to celebrate the Indian festival of Vishu.

“It was heartbreaking when I got to know of the news. She worked in our school for about five years. She used to teach the primary classes. She was basically the English teacher. She was known to be a ‘lovable person’ amongst people,” says Qaisar Altaf, administration manager at Crescent English High School.

Jeshi who left the school on March 25, 2023, was since then teaching in Woodlem Park School Dubai.

Altaf added: “She was in her early 30s and used to always request people to pray for her as she wanted to start her family now. I think her husband worked for a travel and tourism company.

“The management of Crescent school expresses deep regret and bereavement on the sudden demise of Ms Jeshi Rajesh. May her soul rest in peace and may the Lord provide patience to bereaving families.”

