Dubai fire kills 16: What caused the deadly blaze? Authorities issue statement

Timely first-aid offered at the site by the civil defence saved many lives, eyewitnesses say

File photo. For illustrative purposes only.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM Last updated: Sun 16 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM

A preliminary report has been issued about the cause of a deadly fire that claimed 16 lives and injured nine tenants on Saturday afternoon. The fire broke out in an apartment in a four-storey building in Al Ras.

A Dubai Civil Defence team had reached the spot in under six minutes of being notified about the blaze. Multiple teams put out the fire in under two hours.

Preliminary investigations showed that “lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire”, a spokesperson for the civil defence said. He did not reveal the exact nature of the violations, but said relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident.

There are several building safety rules in Dubai, including those around construction and fire safety, among others.

Tenants of the building told Khaleej Times that they often encountered the problem of their ACs heating up.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai stressed the importance of residential and commercial building owners and residents fully complying with security and safety requirements and guidelines to avoid accidents and protect people’s lives.

