1,000kg of fruits, 2,000kg of groceries: Dubai social workers provide relief to building fire victims

As many as twenty volunteers from Iman Cultural Centre distributed over 200 kits to the residents

Photo: SM Ayaz Zakir

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 7:14 AM

In the aftermath of the devastating Deira building fire that ripped through the 4th floor of a residential building in Dubai, social workers are stepping up to provide relief to the victims. The April 15 fire killed sixteen and injured 9 others, leaving dozens of families and tenants displaced.

Iman Cultural Centre, in collaboration with Dubai police from Naif Police Station, came together to provide much-needed support to those affected by the fire. As many as twenty volunteers from the organisation knocked on the doors of the first, second, and third-floor apartments, distributing over two hundred relief kits containing essentials such as 10kg of groceries and food items, blankets, pillows, bedspread, and 4kg fruits to the tenants of the building.

The drive is organised under the presidency of PSM Habeebullah Khan, and contributions from many philanthropists, including Dubai-based businessman Fairoz Khan, Owner of Top Star, Yahya, Owner of Black Tulip, Kamal, and Hameed, contributed to the cause.

Khan said that he is humbled to be a part of this effort to assist the tenants of the building who are the victims of the fire. "Providing these relief kits is just one small way to help ease their burden during this difficult time. It's heartening to see the community come together to support those in need, and I am proud to assist in the lives of those affected," said Khan.

"The devastation caused by this fire is heartbreaking, but the strength and resilience of the victims inspire us. It's our privilege to be able to provide some level of comfort and support to those affected. We will continue to stand by their side and work towards helping them rebuild their lives," said Hameed Yasin, General Secretary of the Iman Cultural Centre.

Delighted tenants

Tenants expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the assistance provided by the cultural centre.

Aslam Khan, a tenant on the second floor, said that the relief kit provided by the social workers was a great favour to his family.

"I am grateful for their help in providing these relief kits and emotional support. I am also thankful for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time," said Aslam Khan.

Solomon Okaro, a Nigerian expat living on the first floor, praised the generosity of people in Dubai.

"The generosity of the community in Dubai, irrespective of nationality, coming together to support us is truly inspiring. We are grateful for the donations and support from individuals and social welfare organisations. It's heartening to see people coming together to help one another in need," said Okaro.

The social workers from the organisation have emphasised that they will continue to support the tenants and have called on the community to come together to support tenants.

