Dance shows, flea market, food stalls: How some workers celebrate UAE National Day

Labour camp in Sharjah organises festival for its residents

It's going to be three days of fun and entertainment at the Sajaa Labour Camp in Sharjah where a festival is being hosted for workers on the occasion of UAE National Day.

Organised by The Labour Standards Development Authority of Sharjah, in collaboration with the Indian Association in Sharjah, the event will feature educational and motivation sessions, musical and dance performances, medical awareness workshops, besides food stalls and a flea market, and other cultural activities.

A 51-metre 'Organic UAE Flag’ made of grains and cereals was created by 51 Indian ladies from the Where in Tamil Nadu’(WIT) group to mark the occasion. Workers from the locality also contributed and participated in creating the flag.

“The authorities in Sharjah have been splendid. They make us feel at home. It feels like we are celebrating the national day of our own country,” said Abubacker Haji, a salesman at a metal firm in Sharjah.

For many workers, the celebrations allowed them to spend time with their friends and relatives. “We are having a great time. My friends and family members are here. We bought food, gifts, perfumes, and other items at relatively cheaper prices. It was fun. We anxiously look forward to these events,” said Musab Sheikh, a plumber working at a private firm.

Abdul Azeez, a machine operator at a metal factory, will be showcasing his dance moves and vocal talent later in the evening. He said he has found a platform to unleash his ''hidden' talents. “I participated in the last festival and everyone loved it. So, this time, they forced me to go on stage again,” said Azeez.

Azeez and his troupe, will be dancing to popular Bollywood tracks like Ek Pal ka Jeena and Battameez Dil.

