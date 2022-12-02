Watch: Hundreds of Indian expats in Dubai sing, dance for UAE National Day

Youngsters wave the national flag, march singing songs, dance their way to Al Muteena Park; children wearing traditional dresses play daf drums

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 3:32 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 4:11 PM

More than 1,000 Indian expatriates, including students, participated in a vibrant rally held by Markaz Dubai as part of the UAE National Day celebrations.

Youngsters waving the national flag marched singing songs and dancing their way to Al Muteena Park. Children wearing traditional dresses made the rally lively by playing daf drums.

“It’s a proud moment not only for the citizens of this country but also the expatriate community. This country has done wonders in the last 51 years. No other country has developed so quickly like the UAE. The UAE leaders take care of their citizens but also the expatriates equally. They are a model to show to the whole world. The leaders have given us all facilities to live like a citizen does,” said Markaz adviser and Al Shifa Medical Group chairman Dr Mohamed Kasim at the event, which was held with the support of Dubai Police and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department.

Meanwhile, Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, in a statement wished the UAE leaders and people on the occasion.

“I wish a happy National Day to all the UAE leaders. I thank the leadership for the benevolent support and care offered to the expatriate community,” he said.

Dr Muhammed Kunji Saqafi, Dr Abdul Salam Saqafi, Flora Hassan Haji, G. Aboobacker, Yahya Saqafi, Abdul Salam Kolikal, Niyas Chokli Ashraf Palakkode, Saleem Sha and Muneer Pandiyala organised the event.

