Dubai resident runs past 51 landmarks for 51st UAE National Day

A Dubai resident has paid tribute to the UAE by running past 51 landmarks of the city on the occasion of the 51st National Day. Satheesh Gopinathu ran a total of 141 kilometres for 18 hours to achieve this feat. “I have been living in the UAE for almost 13 years and I really wanted to do something to signify my appreciation for this country,” he said.
Starting from his residence in Ras Al Khor, Satheesh visited the Dubai Creek Harbour and Festival City before running past Deira and Bur Dubai onto the downtown area where he passed by Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. He then made his way to Jumeirah passing by Coca Cola arena and La Mer to then run past Burj Al Arab and Bluewater Islands. He ended his run at Meydan.
Although he clocked a running time of 18 hours, it took Satheesh 24 hours to complete the marathon run. Carrying a backpack with water and power banks that weighed almost 3kgs, he only took breaks for eating and refilling his hydration pack. “One of the most commendable facts about Dubai is how safe it is for running and being physically active,” he said. “During the 141 kms, there was not a single spot where there was no sidewalk. Of course, when you reach the Jumeirah side, you get specialized running tracks. There is really no place like Dubai for fitness enthusiasts.”
Satheesh credits his family for being completely supportive of his athletic lifestyle. “During the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), I was training for close to six hours to be able to do this run,” he said. “Many days I would reach home only just in time to have dinner and go to sleep. However, my wife Aswathy and kids Nila and Niranjan never complained. They were my biggest strength throughout this period.
During the month, his 66-year-old mother also visited Dubai. “She was very enthusiastic about my training,” he said. “Every day she would ask me about the route I ran and how many kilometres I covered. The only worry she had was about my swimming. She wanted to see where I was swimming to make sure that I was in no kind of danger. Once she realized how well-equipped Dubai is for fitness activities and how there are guards around at all times, she was quite happy. In fact, she also participated with me for the Dubai Run.”
An employee at Dubai Holdings, Satheesh is also grateful to his colleagues for their support. "My managers are completely behind me," he said. "They took an active interest in my training and would often ask about how many kilometres I covered over the weekend."
According to Satheesh, it was his 6-month long training that equipped him to be able to achieve this feat. “I trained with my coach during the summer months of July and August close to the beach,” he said. “The humidity and temperatures are higher in those areas. So, my body got adapted to running in adverse weather conditions. That is the reason why I was able to complete this run with such ease.”
Alternating between running, cycling and swimming, Satheesh said his next aim is to complete an Ironman triathlon. “I have already participated in the half ironman that happens in the UAE,” he said. “I will participate in it again in March. My ultimate aim is to participate in the full Ironman marathon. However, I am not ready for it as yet. That is my goal for 2024.”
Here are the landmarks Satheesh visited in the order he passed them:
1. Dubai Creek Harbour
2. Festival City
3. Business Bay Bridge
4. Mohd. Bin Rashid Library
5. Jadaf Waterfront
6. Garhoud Bridge
7. Deira City Centre
8. Floating Bridge
9. Dubai Courts
10. Maktoum Bridge
11. Deira Clock Tower
12. Dubai Chamber
13. Deira - Abra
14. Shindagha Pedestrian Crossing
15. Infinity Bridge.
16. Queen Elizabeth 2
17. Shindagha Heritage Village
18. Grand Souk - Bur Dubai
19. Hindu Temple - Bur Dubai
20. Al Seef
21. Burjuman
22. Al Nasr Stadium
23. St. Mary's Church
24. Dubai Frame
25. Etisalat Head Office
26. Dubai Trade Centre
27. Museum of the Future
28. Emirates Tower
29. Dubai Mall
30. Burj Khalifa
31. Dubai Opera
32. Coca-Cola Arena
33. Citywalk
34. Dubai Drydocks
35. Etihad Museum
36. La Mer
37. Box Park
38. Water Canal
39. Kite Beach
40. Burj Al Arab
41.Dubai Holding Head Office
42. Dubai Police Academy
43. Dubai Knowledge Park
44. Dubai Media City
45. Dubai Marina
46. Bluewater Island
47. Skydive
48. Dubai Harbor
49. Palm Jumeirah
50. Business Bay
51. Meydan
