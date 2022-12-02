Dubai resident runs past 51 landmarks for 51st UAE National Day

He starts at his residence in Ras Al Khor and runs a total of 141 kilometres in 18 hours to reach Meydan

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 3:14 PM

A Dubai resident has paid tribute to the UAE by running past 51 landmarks of the city on the occasion of the 51st National Day. Satheesh Gopinathu ran a total of 141 kilometres for 18 hours to achieve this feat. “I have been living in the UAE for almost 13 years and I really wanted to do something to signify my appreciation for this country,” he said.

Starting from his residence in Ras Al Khor, Satheesh visited the Dubai Creek Harbour and Festival City before running past Deira and Bur Dubai onto the downtown area where he passed by Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. He then made his way to Jumeirah passing by Coca Cola arena and La Mer to then run past Burj Al Arab and Bluewater Islands. He ended his run at Meydan.

Although he clocked a running time of 18 hours, it took Satheesh 24 hours to complete the marathon run. Carrying a backpack with water and power banks that weighed almost 3kgs, he only took breaks for eating and refilling his hydration pack. “One of the most commendable facts about Dubai is how safe it is for running and being physically active,” he said. “During the 141 kms, there was not a single spot where there was no sidewalk. Of course, when you reach the Jumeirah side, you get specialized running tracks. There is really no place like Dubai for fitness enthusiasts.”

Family support

Satheesh credits his family for being completely supportive of his athletic lifestyle. “During the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), I was training for close to six hours to be able to do this run,” he said. “Many days I would reach home only just in time to have dinner and go to sleep. However, my wife Aswathy and kids Nila and Niranjan never complained. They were my biggest strength throughout this period.

During the month, his 66-year-old mother also visited Dubai. “She was very enthusiastic about my training,” he said. “Every day she would ask me about the route I ran and how many kilometres I covered. The only worry she had was about my swimming. She wanted to see where I was swimming to make sure that I was in no kind of danger. Once she realized how well-equipped Dubai is for fitness activities and how there are guards around at all times, she was quite happy. In fact, she also participated with me for the Dubai Run.”

An employee at Dubai Holdings, Satheesh is also grateful to his colleagues for their support. "My managers are completely behind me," he said. "They took an active interest in my training and would often ask about how many kilometres I covered over the weekend."

Training

According to Satheesh, it was his 6-month long training that equipped him to be able to achieve this feat. “I trained with my coach during the summer months of July and August close to the beach,” he said. “The humidity and temperatures are higher in those areas. So, my body got adapted to running in adverse weather conditions. That is the reason why I was able to complete this run with such ease.”

Alternating between running, cycling and swimming, Satheesh said his next aim is to complete an Ironman triathlon. “I have already participated in the half ironman that happens in the UAE,” he said. “I will participate in it again in March. My ultimate aim is to participate in the full Ironman marathon. However, I am not ready for it as yet. That is my goal for 2024.”

ALSO READ:

Here are the landmarks Satheesh visited in the order he passed them:

1. Dubai Creek Harbour

2. Festival City

3. Business Bay Bridge

4. Mohd. Bin Rashid Library

5. Jadaf Waterfront

6. Garhoud Bridge

7. Deira City Centre

8. Floating Bridge

9. Dubai Courts

10. Maktoum Bridge

11. Deira Clock Tower

12. Dubai Chamber

13. Deira - Abra

14. Shindagha Pedestrian Crossing

15. Infinity Bridge.

16. Queen Elizabeth 2

17. Shindagha Heritage Village

18. Grand Souk - Bur Dubai

19. Hindu Temple - Bur Dubai

20. Al Seef

21. Burjuman

22. Al Nasr Stadium

23. St. Mary's Church

24. Dubai Frame

25. Etisalat Head Office

26. Dubai Trade Centre

27. Museum of the Future

28. Emirates Tower

29. Dubai Mall

30. Burj Khalifa

31. Dubai Opera

32. Coca-Cola Arena

33. Citywalk

34. Dubai Drydocks

35. Etihad Museum

36. La Mer

37. Box Park

38. Water Canal

39. Kite Beach

40. Burj Al Arab

41.Dubai Holding Head Office

42. Dubai Police Academy

43. Dubai Knowledge Park

44. Dubai Media City

45. Dubai Marina

46. Bluewater Island

47. Skydive

48. Dubai Harbor

49. Palm Jumeirah

50. Business Bay

51. Meydan