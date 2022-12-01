Watch: Sheikh Hamdan races up 160 floors to reach the top of Burj Khalifa

The Dubai Crown Prince climbed the stairs for less than 38 minutes and shared a selfie at his finish line

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:04 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 6:05 PM

The Dubai Fitness Challenge may have ended, but there's no end to the heights of what the emirate's Crown Prince can scale. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, fondly called Fazza, once again proved his fitness mettle by literally skyrunning and racing up the stairs of Burj Khalifa.

Captioning it as 'Burj Khalifa challenge', Hamdan posted a video on his Instagram account showing the preparation before the climb with other team members. The team can be seen wearing a weighted vest with the logo of Nas Sports Complex, and before the run begins, Hamdan calibrates his timer.

Hamdan is seen arriving at the top of the building, panting yet completely satisfied after accomplishing the impressive feat in 37 minutes and 38 seconds. Stats shared on social media show that he burnt 710 calories during the climb. He also shared a photo standing in front of the signage of stair T17 on the 160th floor.

This isn’t the first time that Hamdan, a fitness and sports enthusiast, has achieved remarkable feats. Apart from leading the Dubai Fitness challenge from the front, he has also wowed the world with his daredevil acts and commitment to staying active. On the first day of this year’s DFC, Fazza posted a gravity-defying fitness video where he balanced on a skateboard that was stacked on a long cylindrical object while carrying a kettlebell which looked like it weighed at least 50kg.

This year, he also ran alongside participants of the Dubai Run, clocking 10kms and then stretching for several minutes at the finish line. Afterwards, he shook hands with participants as people cheered for this fitness hero.

A keen fitness enthusiast and extreme sports lover, Fazza has often posted videos of him enjoying skydiving, mountain climbing, hiking and paramotor gliding, among other activities. In 2021, he blew everyone’s minds by posing for photographs on top the Ain Dubai and taking a dive in the world’s deepest pool, Deep Dive.

