Watch: Sheikh Hamdan posts touching tribute on UAE National Day with video featuring past, present rulers

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir congratulates the Emirates on its 51st National Day
As we celebrate the UAE's 51st National Day, the country's royals are taking to social media to share greetings and tributes with the public.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a heartwarming video on Instagram on Friday.
The video shows three generations of UAE presidents. It starts with photos and videos of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president and founder of the UAE. Around halfway through the video, we see Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was president from 2004 till his death in 2022.
The last few seconds of the clip feature the UAE's current President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the other emirates' rulers with children of the country.
ALSO READ:
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir congratulates the Emirates on its 51st National Day
Customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes
The nation will remain focused on fostering innovation, combating poverty, advancing clean energy, and promoting tolerance, he stated
The wellbeing of its citizens will always be the nation's top priority, he affirmed
MBRSC took to social media to share that SpaceX has 'announced a stand down from today's launch'
In the fifth of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at the Emirati film scene and how it is inspired by the people
Procession will witness military movements and the closure of the main road