Watch: Sheikh Hamdan posts touching tribute on UAE National Day with video featuring past, present rulers

The clip includes photos of three presidents, as well as snaps of rulers with children of the nation

Photo: Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:36 PM Last updated: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 12:37 PM

As we celebrate the UAE's 51st National Day, the country's royals are taking to social media to share greetings and tributes with the public.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, posted a heartwarming video on Instagram on Friday.

The video shows three generations of UAE presidents. It starts with photos and videos of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president and founder of the UAE. Around halfway through the video, we see Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was president from 2004 till his death in 2022.

The last few seconds of the clip feature the UAE's current President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the other emirates' rulers with children of the country.

ALSO READ: