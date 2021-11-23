UAE National Day holidays: 7 steps for smooth travel experience during upcoming busy days

Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if flying out of Terminal 1

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 3:17 PM

Dubai Airports on Tuesday announced an exceptionally busy coming 11 days as a large number of UAE residents will be flying out for vacations and to meet their families.

As many as 1.8 million passengers will travel through Dubai International between November 25 and December 5 with traffic peaking on December 4, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.

As a result of massive passenger traffic, Dubai Airports has released five-point guidelines for travellers for a smooth travel experience during busy days. The guideline will ensure that passengers travel with ease and do not get stuck in traffic jams.

Below are the seven-point guidelines for travellers departing from Dubai airport:

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination passengers are travelling to.

Passengers should get in touch with their respective airlines and ensure that they have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

Plan some extra time to get to and through the airport as the roads to DXB could get busy during peak times.

Arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure if flying out of Terminal 1.

Those departing from Terminal 3 can beat the queues by check-in up to 24 hours ahead of their departure.

Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey.

Say your goodbyes at home as only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone during peak hours throughout this busy period.

