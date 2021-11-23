UAE National Day holidays: 7 steps for smooth travel experience during upcoming busy days

Passengers travelling in Business or First Class must purchase an extra seat in advance for their pet.
Dubai Airports on Tuesday announced an exceptionally busy coming 11 days as a large number of UAE residents will be flying out for vacations and to meet their families.
As many as 1.8 million passengers will travel through Dubai International between November 25 and December 5 with traffic peaking on December 4, Dubai Airports said on Tuesday.
As a result of massive passenger traffic, Dubai Airports has released five-point guidelines for travellers for a smooth travel experience during busy days. The guideline will ensure that passengers travel with ease and do not get stuck in traffic jams.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
