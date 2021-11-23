UAE extends PCR test validity for vaccinated travellers arriving via land borders

Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry

Photo: File

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:17 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 3:20 PM

The UAE has eased Covid-19 rules for those entering the country via its land borders. The updated protocols are applicable to both Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens and expatriates.

Starting November 23, visitors vaccinated against Covid-19 need to have a negative result of a Covid-19 test taken within 14 days of entry.

They must also undergo a Covid test on day six after entry.

Unvaccinated visitors must have a negative result of a test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entry. They must also get tested on days four and eight after entry.

The validity of the PCR test result has been extended to 14 days for vaccinated and non-vaccinated educational staff, students and their parents who pick them up from schools.

The update was announced in a joint statement by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security; and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA).

The updated protocol will benefit citizens of neighbouring countries and those living in border areas, the statement said.

"Other procedures related to supply chains will remain in place," the two entities said. "These measures are in line with the current health situation and to facilitate the travel of citizens and visitors of neighbouring countries to the UAE.”

The two authorities stressed that visitors would be required to commit to all other Covid safety protocols in place in the UAE. These include wearing masks, maintaining a safe social distance and sterilising luggage.

Those with chronic diseases, or Covid symptoms must not travel to the UAE.