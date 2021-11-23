UAE National Day break: Dubai Airports issues peak travel advisory

Only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone; December 4 expected to be the busiest day.

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 2:18 PM

Dubai Airports on Tuesday issued a passenger advisory asking UAE travellers to check travel regulations of their destination and also factor in some extra time to get to the airport due to massive passenger traffic over the next 11 days.

It advised only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter Dubai International airport’s departure zone during peak hours throughout this busy period. Passengers are also encouraged to check-in online to avoid queues.

A statement issued on Tuesday said 1.8 million are expected to pass through Dubai International airport between November 25 and December 5 ahead of the UAE Commemoration Day and the UAE National Day holidays. The UAE residents will have a four-day break from December 1 to 4.

It’s estimated that the average daily traffic will reach 164,000 passengers a day during the 11-day period and December 4 is expected to be the busiest day during this period with passenger numbers likely to surpass the 190,000 mark.

“As always, Dubai Airports is working with airlines, control authorities, and all our other commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for our customers,” said Essa Al Shamsi, vice president of terminal operations at Dubai Airports.

Here are five steps that passengers have been advised to take for a smooth travel experience from Dubai airport in the coming days:

- Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to. Dubai Airports urged passengers to get in touch with their respective airlines and ensure that they have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

- Plan some extra time to get to and through the airport as the roads to DXB could get busy during peak hours.

- Arrive at the airport no earlier than three hours before your departure time if you are flying out of Terminal 1. Those departing from Terminal 3 can beat the queues by checking-in up to 24 hours ahead of their departure.

- Use online and self-service options wherever available to get off to a smooth start to your journey.

- Say your goodbyes at home as only ticketed passengers will be allowed to enter the departure zone during peak hours throughout this busy period.

