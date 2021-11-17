Expo 2020 Dubai: Here's how you can win free tickets to India

Budget airline Air India Express will give away round trips to any destination in the country

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 4:01 PM Last updated: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 4:05 PM

Indian budget airline Air India Express is giving visitors of Dubai Expo 2020 the opportunity to win two free round-trip tickets to any destination in India. The airline provides connectivity from 15 Indian cities to the UAE through 16 daily flights.

Visitors of the India pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 are eligible to participate in the draw, an official with Air India in UAE told Khaleej Times. Two lucky winners will get one free round-trip international ticket of their choice, and the draw will be held once a month for three months – on December 2, January 1, and February 1.

“Participants can win two tickets to any city in India,” said PP Singh, regional manager Gulf, Middle East and Africa. “The draw is open to both residents as well as tourists,” he added.

According to Singh, participants must have travelled on an Air India Express flight recently, and they can participate by presenting their boarding passes at the Air India kiosk at the India pavilion. Air India is also the official travel partner of the India pavilion at Expo 2020.

“All passengers flying with Air India Express to visit Dubai Expo are eligible to participate. Airline representatives at India Pavilion will conduct the lucky draw through a transparent process,” he added.

Non-airline taxes are to be borne by the winners, and free tickets are non-transferable; they will be valid up to August 31, 2022, Singh explained. However, black-out periods apply. “Winners may not be able to book tickets during peak travel periods,” he explained.