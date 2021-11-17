UAE-India travel: New budget flight service to start from November 24

Travellers will now be able to fly direct to India's capital four times a week

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 3:27 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first budget carrier, has announced the introduction of a new service to Indian capital city Delhi starting from November 24.

UAE travellers will now be able to fly direct to Delhi four times a week.

Flights are scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday at 10:35am, arriving Delhi at 3:20pm.

The return flights off from Delhi to depart on the same days at 4pm and arriving at Abu Dhabi at 6:40pm..

The new service represents the 16th route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in July 2020.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also has services to Cochin, Calicut and Trivandrum in India.

Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Delhi by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia has also introduced free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.