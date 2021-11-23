UAE: Travel tips to follow during Covid-19

Ahead of the UAE National Day holidays MOFAIC has issued an advisory to travellers

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 8:59 AM Last updated: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 9:05 AM

Covid-19 is causing fresh worries in Europe as the continent grapples with a fresh bout of infections.

Several European nations have imposed Covid-19 restrictions and imposed lockdowns on cities to curb the rising number of cases.

Ahead of the UAE National Day holidays the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has issued travel tips for citizens to follow amidst Covid-19.

On the MOFAIC website, the travel instructions are tailored to each country of interest, guiding UAE travellers with all the requirements they need before, during and after travel and listing the countries open for travel.

UAE nationals are advised to obtain all the requirements and adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions applied at their destination.

Upon returning, travellers must follow the UAE health measures to ensure public safety and wellbeing.

Here are a few tips to follow before, during and after travelling amid Covid-19:

Before you travel:

1. Register in Twajudi service

UAE nationals need to register in the Twajudi service, available on MOFAIC website or app, to receive any required assistance abroad from authorities.

Users can access the service in three simple steps:

Login into UAE Pass by using an existing username and password, or create a new username.

Tab on "Individual Services" and select Twajudi. Then, click "Start Service" to enter your travel details and submit the application.

You will receive an SMS and an e-mail with a reference number confirming your registration.

2. Finish your PCR test

Get a PCR test done before travelling while ensuring it responds to the validity set by the country of your destination.

3. Review Covid-19 restrictions

To ensure a smooth and easy trip, make sure you are familiar with the Covid-19 situation at your country of destination and the health regulations put in place, such as vaccination requirements, curfews, social distancing, mask rules, etc.

During travel:

1. Follow safety measures

Make sure you follow Covid-19 safety measures at the airport. Maintain social distancing, wear a mask and get temperature checks.

2. Adhere to the destination's rules

Follow all the state and local health requirements at your destination once you land and throughout your trip.

3. Contact authorities

If you get infected with Covid-19, head immediately to the nearest emergency centre and contact the UAE mission abroad.

After travel:

1. Review airlines instructions

On your return trip to the UAE, check what your airline requires. Usually, airlines require a negative PCR test 72 hours before the flight.

2. Stay safe at the airport

Wear your mask and maintain social distancing while at the airport.

3. Follow UAE's safety measures

Once you have returned to the UAE, make sure you follow all the federal and local health recommendations and requirements, which may differ based on the country you are coming back from.