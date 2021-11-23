UAE: Travel tips to follow during Covid-19

Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 test at the airport.
Covid-19 is causing fresh worries in Europe as the continent grapples with a fresh bout of infections.
Several European nations have imposed Covid-19 restrictions and imposed lockdowns on cities to curb the rising number of cases.
Ahead of the UAE National Day holidays the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) has issued travel tips for citizens to follow amidst Covid-19.
On the MOFAIC website, the travel instructions are tailored to each country of interest, guiding UAE travellers with all the requirements they need before, during and after travel and listing the countries open for travel.
UAE nationals are advised to obtain all the requirements and adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions applied at their destination.
Upon returning, travellers must follow the UAE health measures to ensure public safety and wellbeing.
Here are a few tips to follow before, during and after travelling amid Covid-19:
1. Register in Twajudi service
UAE nationals need to register in the Twajudi service, available on MOFAIC website or app, to receive any required assistance abroad from authorities.
Users can access the service in three simple steps:
2. Finish your PCR test
Get a PCR test done before travelling while ensuring it responds to the validity set by the country of your destination.
3. Review Covid-19 restrictions
To ensure a smooth and easy trip, make sure you are familiar with the Covid-19 situation at your country of destination and the health regulations put in place, such as vaccination requirements, curfews, social distancing, mask rules, etc.
1. Follow safety measures
Make sure you follow Covid-19 safety measures at the airport. Maintain social distancing, wear a mask and get temperature checks.
2. Adhere to the destination's rules
Follow all the state and local health requirements at your destination once you land and throughout your trip.
3. Contact authorities
If you get infected with Covid-19, head immediately to the nearest emergency centre and contact the UAE mission abroad.
1. Review airlines instructions
On your return trip to the UAE, check what your airline requires. Usually, airlines require a negative PCR test 72 hours before the flight.
2. Stay safe at the airport
Wear your mask and maintain social distancing while at the airport.
3. Follow UAE's safety measures
Once you have returned to the UAE, make sure you follow all the federal and local health recommendations and requirements, which may differ based on the country you are coming back from.
Many will also need to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 test at the airport.
