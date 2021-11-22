UAE Golden Jubilee: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 50% discount on flights

UAE Golden Jubilee: Thumbay University Hospital offers free health packages for Emiratis
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s low-fare national airline, has announced it will offer a special 50 per cent discount on its flights to all destinations to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee anniversary.
The 50 per cent discount flights are now on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app.
Passengers can travel there to their selected destination until 26 March, 2022.
The airline is also launching a UAE National Day social media photo competition, where the best 50 entrants will win a free return flight to a destination of their choice on their network.
To enter the social media competition, entrants must take a photo of a UAE landmark and submit it using #UAE50WithWIZZ and tag Wizzair -- the best photos will be selected and reposted on Wizz Air’s social media channels.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is currently flying to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kyiv (Ukraine), Manama (Bahrain), Moscow (Russia), Muscat (Oman), Odesa (Ukraine), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia).
The airline WIZZ Flex service offers passengers the option to cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
