Out from Covid shadow: Dubai tourism is back; records 6 mln visitors in 11 months of 2021

Tourism in Dubai is back on track as the Emirate received more than 6 million visitors in the first 11 months of 2021, surpassing 2020’s for the entire year.
Issam Kazim, CEO, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, (DCTCM) on Wednesday, said the strong recovery of tourism in the Emirate is the result of strategic measures taken by the government that enabled it to safely navigate and accelerate out of unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic challenge.
In 2020, Dubai had received 5.5 million overseas visitors as compared to 16.7 million in the previous year due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kazim revealed that 9.4 million room nights were sold out between January and October 2021 for domestic tourism alone, reflecting that the focus on staycations is paying off.
“The city has regained its vibrancy owing to the implementation of the highest standards of hygiene and safety across tourism touchpoints including Expo 2020 Dubai to ensure all visitors have a safe and memorable experience. Therefore, having already effectively enforced these citywide health and safety measures, Dubai is in a strong position to overcome any current or new challenges,” Kazim said while delivering the welcome speech at the second edition of the Dubai Accessible Tourism International Summit.
More than 20 speakers and experts from government and private agencies, in addition to representatives of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), Airports Council International, the World Tourism Organisation and the World Health Organisation, participated in the summit.
He highlighted that Dubai is one of the most preferred destinations for global travellers, largely due to the Emirate’s position as one the safest destinations in the world and the ever-growing diversity of its offering.
Dubai’s tourism sector has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the reopening of the economy and the hosting of Expo 2020.
The DCTCM chief remains optimistic about the future of tourism in Dubai and globally on the back of the rollout of the vaccinations and booster programmes.
“As confidence continues to grow within the industry and among travellers, especially with the rollout of vaccinations and booster programmes around the world, we will continue to build on the gains of 2021 and expect to see momentum accelerating in 2022 and beyond,” he said, adding that Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan will further reinforce Dubai’s position as a tourist destination over the next two decades.
DCTCM chief noted that globally people are now travelling more consciously, and visitors are doing more research on their travel, hence, their holidays have become more special and seeking more local experience.
“As one of the first destinations to successfully open to international tourists, we are continuously striving to achieve the goal of becoming one of the most preferred destinations for all tourists including people of determination. Dubai is progressing at a steady pace to achieve its vision of becoming the friendliest destination for people of determination. The government is working towards achieving the goal by implementing relevant legislation and adopting smart solutions to provide the best services for this segment of tourists,” he concluded.
