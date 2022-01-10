Starlit dinners, live entertainment: 10 of the best glamping spots in the UAE

For those who want to experience the gorgeous golden dunes and yet prefer to sleep in crisp, fresh-smelling sheets, there's glamping

Sedr Trailers Resort. Photo: File

The UAE winter is here, and the cooler climes provide an opportunity to explore the magnificent deserts of the Emirates and explore its other-worldly landscapes.

While camping may be one of the most popular outdoor activities during winter, not everyone has the appetite to haul everything in their car and set out to a campsite. For those who want to experience the gorgeous golden dunes and yet prefer to sleep in crips, fresh-smelling sheets, there's glamping (or glam camping).

As part of the World's Coolest Winter campaign, the UAE Government Media Office has put together a list of 10 top glamping spots in the UAE.

Sedr Trailers Resort

The Sedr Trailers Resort, situated near the Hatta Dam, is the city's first-ever "trailer hotel" that provides an adventurous camping experience.

The resort offers standard facilities like Wi-Fi, air conditioning, a TV, and access to the Sedr Bites Food Truck (onsite) and the Hatta Kayak (onsite).

Sonara Camp

This camp offers campers a luxurious starlit dinner and live entertainment.

If you want to move away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Sonara is a place for families to enjoy the weather in a cosy atmosphere. The camp also hosts sandboarding, stargazing, archery, fireworks displays, and more.

Damani Lodges Resort

This resort is nestled among the Hatta mountains, overlooking the Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. Each unit has a private balcony that treats families to a spectacular view.

The resort is also well-connected with its natural surroundings, offering campers the opportunity to explore numerous trails.

Mysk Kingfisher Retreat

If private pools, beaches, and mangroves suit your tastes, then the Musk Kingfisher Retreat is the place to go. The well-equipped retreat is located on an island off the east coast of Sharjah. The peaceful atmosphere and calming energy of the place attract tourists in large numbers.

Birds, gazelles, turtles, crabs, and many other species of flora and fauna live in these mangroves, making the island their natural habitat. The island also has a working conservation centre, creating a beautiful link between conservation and culture.

Al Badayer Retreat

A resort with deep regard for Emirati culture, the Al Badayer Retreat immerses guests into the intricacies of Emirati culture. Henna painting, spa rooms and an amphitheatre are some of the numerous facilities offered to travellers.

Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

One of the first of its kind in Ras Al Khaimah, the Longbeach Campground offers a dedicated glamping experience through a plethora of different facilities and activities. Families and couples can choose up to five different kinds of tents to spend the night.

The all-inclusive packages brim with activities and give direct access to the beach, pool, outdoor spa, water sports, a floating theatre, and more.

Jebel Hafit Desert Park

This glamping site, with a characteristic rustic quality, immerses guests in the rich archaeological history and kush landscapes that the city offers.

Archaeological remains include remnants of the Neolithic period from 8,000 years ago to the 5,000-year-old Jebel Hafit Tombs excavated in 1959, at the request of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates.

Situated at the base of the Jebel Hafit mountain (Abu Dhabi's tallest peak), visitors hike or use mountain bikes, horses or camels to explore the mountain.

The Retreat Palm Dubai

The Retreat Palm Dubai, situated in the East Crescent of The Palm Jumeirah, is the emirate's first 5-star family-friendly resort that establishes an important link between 360-degree holistic wellness and the refined, vibrant energy of Dubai.

The beachfront destination houses 255 picturesque rooms and suites designed to offer a 360-degree mental health boost.

Al Maha Desert Resort

The Al Maha Desert Resort is a private, guest-only oasis nestled among the lush palm groves, emerald canopies and iconic dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The hotel offers guests an extremely tranquil atmosphere coupled with beautiful landscapes.

The 42 suites of the resort offer horse/camel rides, nature walks, desert safaris, archery and falconry facilities, and a succinct cultural-artistic feel.

The Retreat, Fujairah

The Retreat, Fujairah is an embodiment of Fujairah's serene and refreshing atmosphere--- a haven for glampers.

Situated in the foothills of the Hajar Mountains, this resort aims to help guests connect with nature on a deeper level, with a unique blend of meditation and mindfulness activities. The numerous outdoor activities provided are other ways with which the resort aims to engage its guests, thereby helping them step out of their stressful daily routines.