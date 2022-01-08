Dubai Destinations: Eight best theme parks, water adventures for larger-than-life entertainment experiences

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East offers an incredible scale and variety of entertainment

A picture taken on February 25, 2021, shows a view of the The Palm’s Aquaventure waterpark’s in Dubai. - The park is set to reopen in March after new extensions were added to it. (Photo: AFP)

By WAM Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 12:33 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 1:03 PM

Over the last few decades, Dubai has grown in popularity worldwide as a family tourism destination with a wide range of exciting places to visit and things to do for the entire family.

Underpinning this reputation is the variety of mega theme parks that offer everything from Guinness World Record holding rides to magical experiences for Hollywood and Bollywood fans.

The emirate’s diverse theme parks are key attractions being highlighted by the #DubaiDestinations initiative launched by the Dubai Media Council to showcase the exceptional activities and experiences offered by the emirate.

Dubai’s theme parks give people an opportunity to come together as friends and families to have wonderful entertainment experiences in both indoor and outdoor settings.

File

Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East offers an incredible scale and variety of entertainment.

Featuring Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks Dubai, Legoland Dubai, and Legoland Water Park, all in one incredible location spread across 25 million square feet, Dubai Parks and Resorts offers endless fun with over 100 thrilling rides, record-breaking swing rides and enthralling live shows.

Motiongate Dubai invites people on exciting rides with themes of Hollywood blockbusters like The Hunger Games, Ghostbusters, Step Up and more. It also brings to life some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films from DreamWorks Animation and Columbia Pictures including the Smurfs and Lionsgate.

Legoland offers over 40 Lego themed rides and shows where children can get creative as they build Lego structures, drive cars or steer a boat.

The adjacent Legoland Water Park, the only water park in the region designed specifically for kids aged 2-12 and their families, provides the opportunity to go on a splash safari or go down one of its 20 water slides and attractions.

Featuring 15,000 Lego models and more than 60 million Lego bricks, LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park are firm favourites among families in Dubai.

Promising endless fun for everyone, BOLLYWOOD PARKS Dubai is the ultimate family destination and the first and only theme park in the world that has been inspired by, and showcases, the bold and colorful storytelling of Bollywood. Immersing its guests in a cultural extravaganza, the park is home to 17 action-packed rides and family friendly attractions, immersive and authentic shopping experiences, captivating dance performances, live shows, and spectacular Indian food and beverage offerings.

Guests can stay just steps away from all four of the world-famous parks at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection, a Polynesian themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, or at Rove at The Park, a funky midscale hotel that is also perfect for families.

Dubai also has many water parks that offer exceptional entertainment and adventure experiences for people of all ages. They include massive slides, wave pools and smaller rides with children in mind. From an Arabian-themed water park to close-up experiences with marine life, everyone is bound to have a great time.

Located on the stunning Palm Islands in Atlantis, The Palm Resorts, Aquaventure Waterpark is one of the largest water parks in the entire Middle East and Europe. Offering unique experiences like the chance to swim with sharks and stingrays within a protected environment, this award-winning theme park features 105 record-breaking slides.

Aquaventure Waterpark is home to the best waterslides in the world, from epic heights and turns to high-speed drops.

A view of the The Palm’s Aquaventure waterpark’s in Dubai. (Photo: AFP)

Voted one of the top water parks in the world by TripAdvisor, Aquaventure Waterpark completed a highly anticipated expansion last year. Towering over Aquaventure is the awe-inspiring Trident Tower.

At 48-meters tall and with 12 high-performance water rides, the record-breaking structure commands the skyline. Key attractions include the world’s tallest waterslide and the longest family water coaster that offers the triple treat of speed, power and rafting adventure.

Guests can also ride the longest river in the region with gushing rapids that send you twisting and spinning through raging torrents. For a more relaxing experience, Aquaventure’s Raging Rapids takes you on a lazy river with different zones of wave intensity. The Waterpark also features a 1 km private beach that offers amazing views of the Dubai skyline.

Another exciting water park in Dubai is the Laguna Water Park, located at La Mer Hotel featuring a beautiful beachfront and promenade. With four zones (Surf, Relax, Slide and Splash) the Park is best known for its Ultimate Surf Machine which is only one of three in the world.

For those looking for a one-stop-shop for the best entertainment, shopping, dining, cultural and experiences and attractions in Dubai, there is no better place than Global Village. Currently in its 26th season, Global Village provides something different from other parks in Dubai with various lively festivals and exciting shows that showcase the cultural heritage of various parts of the world.

At Global Village, you can discover 80 different cultures across 26 pavilions featuring artisans to entertainers and wonders from all over the world.

Visitors can explore a treasure trove of unique products across more than 3,500 boutiques and stalls. The hugely popular Carnaval is home to more than 170 rides, games and attractions for the entire family. The current Season 26 of Global Village offers the finest and rarest flavours and dishes from every continent.

Guests are spoilt for choice with more than 200 restaurants, cafes and the most culturally diverse street food offering in the region.

Global Village also offers a unique line up of over 200 shows every day featuring more than 400 artists from around the world. A spectacular fireworks display lights the sky every Friday and Saturday evening throughout the season.

Photo: Globalvillage.ae

Capturing and inspiring the imagination of children is a very important part of the Global Village ethos. This season, the world’s first Peter Rabbit Adventure Zone features a series of fun and interactive activity areas. Another major attraction is the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, which takes guests on a journey around the world and through the ages.

Photo: Globalvillage.ae

Over 100 new exhibits are on show this season. Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze – boasting over 250 mirrors, LED lighting, and digital sound – is upgraded with immersive features for newfound levels of illusion. Season 26 also features the 4D Moving Theatre featuring the magical mayhem of the Happy Family movie.

Photo: VRPARKDXB/Facebook

If you prefer to enjoy thrills and adventures in a virtual world, the electrifying VR Park, one of the world’s largest indoor virtual reality and theme parks, located at The Dubai Mall, offers a range of adrenaline-pumping experiences with 16 thrilling simulated rides that utilise next-level technology in innovative and exciting ways.

The first virtual reality-based theme park in the Middle East, the facility offers a sweet escape from the trappings of the real world, giving visitors the chance to go on breathtaking adventures and visit extraordinary places. The VR Park will appeal to the whole family with a diverse mix of rides and video games.

ALSO READ:

From helicopter malfunctions and skyscraper plunges to paragliding, dune bashing and battles against robo zombies, this futuristic amusement park offers entertainment that is literally out of this world. A new addition to the VR Park is the trampoline park and inflatable playground that provides fun experiences for the entire family.

What makes the venue truly special is the pronounced focus on shared VR experiences through the multiplayer functionality that is ideal for groups of friends and families. Experiences and rides range from education to action, gentle and exhilarating and everywhere in between.

All theme parks in Dubai follow globally benchmarked preventive protocols that provide the highest levels of health and safety for visitors. These protocols implemented across public facilities in the emirate are part of a comprehensive protective regime that has made Dubai one of the world’s safest destinations.